Cullen: Self-belief and presence set ‘special’ Dan Leavy apart

THEY may have a Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first leg on the horizon tomorrow night, but the sad shadow of Dan Leavy's premature retirement continues to linger over Leinster.

This afternoon, head coach Leo Cullen admitted he saw the writing on the wall for the Ireland flanker when he suffered his horror knee injury in 2019, but hailed his determination to get back and play a further 17 games for the province.

Ultimately, Leavy was unable to get back to the level that saw him dominate in 2018 and this week he confirmed he was finishing with immediate effect.

Cullen hailed a player who only played 11 times for Ireland but left an indelible mark.

"He has such amazing self belief for starters, even to continue on over the last couple of years the way he has to try and get himself back, so the self belief that he has is pretty incredible," Cullen said of Leavy.

"And he brings real presence. Like, what is presence?

"We talk to our players all the time around that presence, how it can be quite a hard thing to describe, but the presence he brings to the group, because of that confidence piece that he has, and there's still the playing piece as well in terms of a stopper in defence is the way we'd describe it, so the game of rugby for all it's complications and it's different intricacies, there's this contact point between the attacker and the defender and Dan had the presence in that contact, plus the mindset to dominate his opposite as well.

"When he carried he was very, very strong; that is the big point of difference he had and you could see it in that 2018 season in particular, when he was part of a very, very successful Leinster period, when you think about the away European Cup final against Racing, that is when you need your big players to step up; Dan as a young man at the time, 24, you see the impact he had on those games, both in attack and defence, his carries, his close quarter stuff, he was a different level to everyone else in that period.

"Knowing what we know aand everything that has gone through, it has been tough for Dan, trying to do everything he possibly can to get back.

"So we're all devastated for him here. He's such a great character, he really is, but he only told guys here on Monday, the rest of the players, he might have had some individual conversations with guys prior to that but in terms of telling the group here, yeah, it's a tough one when you hear the words being said out loud.

"I personally have had conversations with Dan over the last while, all through the process really, so yeah look, the guys have been good here. It's not easy, it's not easy at all, just because he's so well respected in the group.

"I've seen different comments people have made about him, how he was such a special talent coming through as a schoolboy in particular."

After restoring Johnny Sexton and the Ireland front-row to his starting XV, Cullen's focus is firmly on the challenge that awaits in Galway tomorrow night.

“We have made a few changes off the back of last week, a number of guys coming back in," he said.

"So it is just trying to get balance in selection; Johnny is coming back in, the front row is new to last week. Combinations are important.

“In terms of going down to Galway, we know from over the years, not just in that (2016) final, but from experiences in the Sportsground, that it is a tough place to go.

"It is about being respectful of the opposition, how hard it can be on the day, it is a massive thing for Connacht to play knockout rugby at this time of year so for us it is important to be aware of what the opposition can potentially bring, how they can disrupt our game and by extension impose their game. It is about making sure we are ready for all eventualities.”