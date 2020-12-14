Well who could have predicted that then? Monpellier pick a team of monsters who fail to bash Leinster, who get a bonus-point win away from home. And now Leo Cullen has to keep his team focused on the savage talent coursing through the Saints academy - given that may well be the pool Chris Boyd fishes in for the trip to the RDS next weekend.

"You're sometimes nervous playing against some of these younger teams as well," Cullen said in Montpellier after his side's 35-14 victory on Saturday night. No Leo, you're not. At least not when you're operating at the level Leinster consider normal.

"I know Northampton have a lot of young talent in their ranks so we just need to prepare well. There's a huge amount of away wins in the competition that I've seen so far in the first weekend. No crowds definitely takes some of the home-field advantage out of it. For us we need to go about having a good week. We just need to kick on as a group."

Gears

Specifically they need to kick on towards the knockouts, at which point they will need to find a couple of extra gears. This exam they passed with flying colours and no injuries. Cullen said the non-appearance of Johnny Sexton was with a view to having his dead leg - which let him down in the captain's run in France - full of life to cope with the young Saints gambolling around the RDS.

There is nothing to comfort Saints in their analysis of this win. Leinster were operating at a different speed to Montpellier. They are blooding new players or bringing back old ones. Jimmy O'Brien fits into the first category and Dan Leavy the second. O'Brien scored the fifth try, Leavy the fourth, to secure the bonus with plenty of time to play. And Harry Byrne got some European game time under his belt thanks to Sexton's absence. Leavy's impact, though, had a very positive feel to it.

"Everybody's talked about the return he had with the internationals being away, and he's had the return with the internationals back now," Cullen said. "He would have played a hell of a lot of rugby with a lot of those guys. I think everyone is delighted to see Dan back at this level now. It's buried a few demons for him as well, I'm sure. So overall, lots of positives in the game. Injury-wise, I think we came through ok. A few bumps and bruises after running into some large bodies against them. Overall we're pleased."

They did a fair bit of running, period. It really didn't suit Montpellier, who wanted to stand and fight - but, as it happened, hadn't much of a scrum either. They were buckled on the first put-in, which laid the groundwork for the opening score, from Josh van der Flier, after just five minutes.

"Yeah, there was good tempo for sure," Cullen said. "The fact that Josh gets over for that try makes a big difference because we got our nose in front and we weren't trying to chase the game. There was good variety in attack in terms of moving wide. Some good decent probing kicks in behind as well. That Ross (Byrne) kick to Dave (Kearney) was nicely executed as well.

Important

"That was an important score for us. But Montpellier were in the game as well. They took their penalties and at this level we've got to make sure we don't allow teams - even in games where we've a lot of ball - suddenly they're chipping away at us, three, six, nine (points) and they're very much in the game and (if) they get their noses in front it puts a different complexion on the game. But overall, I thought the pace was quite good."

Leinster had their big guns firing off the bench but it was the regulars who did a lot of the work. Rhys Ruddock ran away with the man of the match award, with Luke McGrath also having a fine game. The footballing combination of O'Brien at full-back with Ciarán Frawley at 12, on top of the Byrne brothers, covered all the bases.

"Yeah, he's (Frawley) got that variety in his game. I think he's got that little bit more freedom at 12 than when at 10 - he's played a good few times at 10 for us in the past.

"When he plays at 12 he has that little bit more freedom and he's got that threat - he's able to kick and pass and his running game is good as well.

"So he's looking more comfortable there all the time, which is great because he works very hard at his game."

Montpellier - V Rattez; G N'Gandebe, Y Reilhac, A Vincent (capt), V Martin (P Valée 71); A Lozowski (L Foursans 64), B Paillaugue; G Fichten (E Forletta 66), G Guirado (B du Plessis 49), M Haouas (T Lamositele 49); B Chalureau (L Picamoles 58), P Willemse; N Janse van Rensburg, Y Camara (C Timu 74), J du Plessis.

Leinster - J O'Brien; H Keenan, R Henshaw, C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne (H Byrne 62), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 70); P Dooley (C Healy 46), J Tracy (R Kelleher 46), M Bent (A Porter 46); D Toner (R Baird 69), S Fardy (J Ryan 52); R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, C Doris (D Leavy 60).

REF - K Dickson (England).

