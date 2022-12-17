Crumbs of comfort averts total disaster for Ulster in Aviva defeat to La Rochelle

Oh dear. Weird stuff this, a virtually empty stadium where the away team looked like they owned the gaff courtesy of the way they played, cheered on by the gaggle of sponsors who had travelled with them and made the only noise aside from the respective benches.

At half time, it gave us a chance to reflect on a horrendous stat: in the last four halves of rugby, Ulster had conceded almost 100 points and scored seven. The seven came in the second half against Leinster a fortnight ago — a gesture from the grave if you like — which is where this trauma started.

Having managed to lose a game they had wrapped up, then they were nilled in Sale last weekend and kept to zero again in the first 40 minutes here.

It got better in the second half, to the point where Ulster were chasing a bonus point for four tries, nailing it with five minutes left through the irrepressible Tom Stewart. That inspired them to pursue a second for losing within seven points and managed that with the last kick of the game from John Cooney.

In the context of this game, it was positive but two points from their first two games in this competition was a country mile from what was in the budget.

Let’s go back to the return journey from Manchester after the Sale shellacking. Surely Dan McFarland must have lifted the troops with the prospect of a full house in Ravenhill and a chance to make a mark against the current Heineken champions. Except by virtue of their inability to present a playable pitch to the referee on Friday, they ended up at HQ, behind closed doors.

On every level, this was a disaster, capping the worst few weeks in Ulster’s professional rugby history, aside from the Belfast rape trial in 2018. If you went into hibernation after they put 55 points on Scarlets, away from home, in late September, and woke up a fortnight ago, you’d wonder if you’d lost years instead of months. And instead of a team with designs on winning things — or at least getting to the sharp end of them — you were looking at a brittle bunch surviving on crumbs of comfort. Getting back to within touching distance of La Rochelle is in that bracket.

For Ronan O’Gara, there is the satisfaction of a first-half demolition job on their opponents, but the frustration of not finishing the job with a four-try bonus point. It seemed easier to sort out that than not, especially when the excellent Pierre Bougarit got over a few minutes after Iain Henderson had fired the first shot for Ulster in the second half. There were 27 minutes left to square that away, but the French spent most of it trying to subdue Ulster, who had spotted a light at the end of the tunnel and were giving everything to reach it.

In that regard, the doggedness of back-rowers Henderson and Nick Timoney was a factor, and the impact of Kieran Treadwell off the bench. Before all that, Scottish loose head Rory Sutherland had done a good job.

Given the battering they had taken in the first 40, it was creditable to be still standing and able to swing a few punches. The physical disparity in the first half was alarming. La Rochelle’s policy, on the back of a stream of penalties earned by smashing Ulster repeatedly, was to take every shot on offer.

It was cup rugby coming early in the pool stages, showing a level of respect for the home team that might have gone a bit too far. So it was the half-hour mark before Brice Dulin got over for a try that had a mix of brutality and opportunism about it.

Outhalf Antoine Hastoy was the man doing all the damage off the tee, and then he showed up just before the break, which he goaled himself.

When the sides came out for the second half, Ulster fought for respectability on the scoreboard. Three tries in the last quarter, starting with Cooney dotting down from close range, was their reward.

Duane Vermeulen was part of the try-scoring party, but he is also part of Ulster’s problem. Too old before he arrived in Ravenhill, he is a warrior and a battler, but they need a younger more dynamic operator in the middle of their back row. Indeed, they need a bit more than that.

Scorers - Ulster: I Henderson, D Vermeulen, T Stewart try each; J Cooney try, pen, 3 cons. La Rochelle: B Dulin, P Bougarit try each; A Hastoy try, 5 pens, 3 con.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall (S Moore 74), S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns (HIA, N Doak 22), J Cooney; R Sutherland (E O’Sullivan 61), T Stewart (R Herring 52-66), M Moore (G Milasinovich 63), A O’Connor, S Carter (K Treadwell 52), I Henderson (capt) (yc, 25-35), D Vermeulen, N Timoney (D McCann 67).

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty (yc, 61-71), Pierre Boudehent (R Rhule 61); A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow (T Berjon 41); R Wardi (T Paiva 51, R Wardi 69), P Bougarit (Q Lespiaucq Brettes 62), U Atonio (J Sclavi 51), R Sazy, W Skelton (U Dillane 62) R Bourdeau, G Alldritt (capt), Y Tanga (Paul Boudehent 48).

Referee: L Pearce (England).