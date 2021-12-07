Covid casualty – Scarlets forfeit their Heineken Champions Cup opener due to player welfare concerns

The Scarlets have forfeited their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Bristol this weekend due to player welfare concerns and the club's inability to safely field a match-day squad.

Like Munster and their Welsh counterparts Cardiff, the Scarlets were caught up in the recent Covid drama in South Africa and even though the squad has been isolating in Belfast, the club has taken the difficult decision to hand Bristol a 28-0 win.

The Scarlets squad is due to complete its mandatory self-isolation on Friday, a day before the Bristol game was due to take place. However, the club has said it believes “that it would be a physical risk to select any of the 32 front-line squad members who are currently in quarantine in a hotel outside of Belfast”.

Munster are in a similar position in that their squad members who are currently isolating upon their return from South Africa, are due to be cleared to leave this weekend before they take on Wasps in Coventry on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Munster will include any of the players in quarantine, while their training numbers in Limerick are greater than what the Scarlets currently have available.

A statement from Champions Cup organisers EPCR read:

"EPCR have been informed by Scarlets that due to player welfare concerns and the club’s inability to safely field a match-day squad, they are not in a position to fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup, Round 1 fixture against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday, 11 December at Ashton Gate.

"The fixture in Pool B is therefore cancelled with Bristol Bears awarded the match on a 28-0, five-match points basis, in accordance with the Tournament Rules.

"Scarlets, Bristol Bears and EPCR used their best endeavours to stage the match. However, this has not been possible and it is regrettable that the fixture is now cancelled."

"EPCR acknowledges the unfortunate circumstances that have impacted on Scarlets’ players and staff through no fault of their own and would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Bristol Bears is a tournament management measure to ensure that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for.

"EPCR has been in regular dialogue with Scarlets in recent days to offer guidance and support, and best wishes are extended to everyone at the club."

Scarlets also spoke about the concession. “It is a decision we haven’t taken lightly,” said Scarlets Executive Chairman Simon Muderack.

“This is a great fixture between two great clubs, which supporters, players and staff on both sides were all looking forward to.

“Ultimately, though, the welfare of our players has to be our priority and following discussions with our staff, it was felt that there was too much risk to ask the players currently in quarantine to play a game of this magnitude and intensity just a day after coming out of quarantine.

"You have to remember, the squad have been in isolation since the news of this Omicron variant first emerged when they were still in Durban so it will be something like 15 days in all. Also, a lot of the players haven’t played since the Benetton game on October 22. As a club, we have a duty of care to our players.

“With only 14 squad members training at the Parc, half of them young development players, we did look into the possibility of registering players from other regions and we have been grateful for the positive response from Ospreys and Dragons. But, any players we did loan would effectively be ‘cup-tied’ which has made that option a challenge as well.

“With the integrity of the competition in mind, we felt we were unable to put together a match-day 23 that would safely be able to take the field against the Bears.

“We are all disappointed. I know a lot of fans had booked accommodation in Bristol and have been looking forward to this game for some time. But I am sure everyone will understand the situation we have found ourselves in through no fault of our own.

“I would also like to stress that we have returned no positive Covid-19 cases in all the rounds of PCR testing before leaving and since arriving in South Africa and Northern Ireland.

“We would like to thank everyone at Bristol Bears and EPCR for their understanding of our predicament and look forward to welcoming Pat Lam and his side to Parc y Scarlets for the return fixture in January.”