Sammy Arnold of Connacht is tackled by Lucas da Silva, left, and Moses Alo-Emile of Stade Francais Paris during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, France. Photo; Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Connacht’s reward for reaching the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time is likely to be a two-legged tie with their neighbours Leinster.

Wasps defeat to Munster at Thomond Park has confirmed that Andy Friend's side will finish fifth in Pool B after their disappointing defeat to Stade Francais in Paris, setting them up with the unenviable task of downing Leinster who will finish fourth in Pool A barring a miraculous result in Exeter Chiefs' final game against Montpellier.

The two teams have met in finals rugby just once, when Connacht claimed the PRO12 final honours in 2016. Connacht will host Leinster on the weekend of April 8/9/10, with the return leg in Dublin a week later (April 15/16/17).

Knocking Leo Cullen's side out over two legs in European competition would surpass that Murrayfield win.

Ulster have a similarly daunting task as their reward for finishing second in Pool A is a clash with Toulouse. After finishing third in Pool B Munster will face withe Exeter Chiefs or Sale Sharks depending on the result of Exeter's game against Montpellier.

If Munster and Ulster progress, then Dan McFarland's side would welcome Munster to the Kingspan Stadium. If Munster beat either English side and Toulouse win their tie, then the champions would come to Thomond Park.

The winner of Leinster and Connacht's tie will face Leicester or one of Glasgow, Montpellier or Clermont depending on the result of this evening's game.