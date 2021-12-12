Connacht open Champions Cup campaign with big win over Stade Francais

John Porch of Connacht on his way to scoring his side's second try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B game against Stade Francais Paris at the Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Connacht’s hopes of qualifying for the Heineken Cup knock-out stages received an early fillip in front of an enthusiastic 5,277 Sportsground devotees after winning the first of the two home games that will probably secure that last 16 progress.

Next week’s trip to unbeaten Leicester will provide stiffer resistance than a French side who flattered to deceive after an initially physically imposing display, conceding three tries in each half in a scrappy encounter but whose big moments were all won by Andy Friend’s men.

Connacht made heavy work of it at times, losing their way in an error-strewn third quarter, as Stade’s occasionally interested maul and scrum threatened a revival but the defence held firm and they finished strongly.

Many stalwarts were already missing – Ultan Dillane, Bundee Aki, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen leading a worrying absentee list – so this was doubly pleasing, with young players like Shane Delahunt, Cian Prendergast, Oisin Dowling and Niall Murray stepping up.

“For them to get the experience is massive from us but we have a big test against Leicester next week,” said captain Jack Carty.

“We’re confident we can play anyone with any team. We managed the wind well and managed to drain their legs. This style of rugby suits me and it’s so enjoyable.”

Connacht had to add some substance to the style in what was often a real dog fight at the dog track.

The home side were 19-6 up at the break, first-half tries from Caolan Blade, John Porch and Alex Wooton broke the back of an initially fearsome, defensive challenge from a Stade side whose initial dominance at scrum time secured their points from Puma out-half Nicolas Sanchez.

Stade responded with an early second-half penalty. remained competitive in a second-half initially dominated by trench warfare, most of which they won, albeit Jack Aungier spilled when an almost certain bonus-point try was in the offing in the third quarter.

Stade dominated possession but in the wrong areas; Connacht remained mostly patient and earned their ultimate reward with defining tries from Eoghan Masterson, Diarmuid Kilgallon and Cian Prendergast decorating the scoreline in the final ten minutes.

As ever on occasion, such as this against a diffident French side, initial intent was paramount.

Connacht went bravely to the back with their first attacking lineout but were done on the floor; Jarrad Butler’s first conquest on the ground reflected the keenness of battle and earning them another visit to the 22, and another penalty for offside against Tolu Natu.

With the wind swirling at the College Road end, captain Carty opted for another lineout gambit, this time much more effectively after Cian Prendergast’s take launched a couple of doughty phases against the sturdy defence.

With an advantage for offside, Carty spun infield left to right, neat hands from Sammy Arnold and Shayne Bolton almost gaining the line; before Caolin Blade did so, the captain adding the extras for a 10th minute pick-me-up.

What followed undid some of the good start.

From the restart phase play, a poor Oran McNulty kick required him to make a despairing tackle after Bolton missed his on Telusa Veainu; Matthew Burke done in the scrum on the 22 which allowed Puma international Nicolas Sanchez to confidently knock three points off the deficit.

Carty then bundled his restart into touch, as he had done against Leinster at a similar wobbly period last week; this time the scrum crumpled on the tight-head side and Sanchez was equally unerring from the half-way line; 7-6 in the 18th minute.

Connacht produced their best scrum on opposition ball to keep the territorial pressure on with another lineout from a scrambled Stade clearance, and it would lead to their second try.

After the initial set-up, Blade peeled off into a huge gap which brought him short of the posts; two recycles later, Stade’s defence had folded completely and Carty spotted an unmarked John Porch on the left tough-line and he completed the scoring task with ease.

Carty couldn’t add the extras but a 12-6 lead on the half-hour offered relative comfort; this time they needed to squeeze the pressure from the restart instead of releasing it as half-time oranges beckoned.

Their burgeoning scrum offered them the perfect pitch to define the game moments before the break. And they took it.

Developing another efficiently rumbling maul from their now clockwork lineout, Stade killed the ball almost instantly and, with the advantage again, this time Carty spun from left to right and Alex Wooton charged in unmolested, Cary’s extras sending them to the sheds with a wholesome 19-6 advantage.

Stade re-emerged to play some rugby into the wind, passing more in the first ten minutes than they had in the entire opening half; you sensed they were trying their luck and if it was out, they might fold their tents.

They did enough to extract another three-pointer from Sanchez.

Connacht roared back and some wonderful, pacey passing from a 22 metre lineout almost produced the bonus point but Blade’s pass to sub Jack Aungier was too severe and the chance went abegging.

Connacht were struggling to put this one to bed as Stade got their maul rumbling and the penalty count soared

But with Sanchez unable to deal with the wind, their kicking game was unable to match their increasing power-packed play and though they owned the ball, they did so well away from the scoring zone, Connacht’s patient defence keeping them at arm’s length.

Their reward was the bonus point try in the 70th minute; from sub Kieran Marmion’s poor grubber, Telusa Veainu made a mess of his attempt to clean up on the floor and the green hordes pounced.

Neat hands from Carty again, and Wooton, sent Eoghan Masterson in for the fourth, relieving try.

When Diarmuid Kilgallon romped in on the opposite side moments later, followed by the wonderful Cian Prendergast’s deserved last minute try, the lively Clan were left wondering what had taken them so long.

Connacht: McNulty, A Wooton, S Bolton (D Kilgallon 61), S Arnold, J Porch, J Carty (C Fitzgerald 72), C Blade (K Marmion 66), M Burke (J Duggan 27), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 45), D Robertson-McCoy (J Aungier 48), O Dowling (E Masterson 56), N Murray (S Masterson 72), C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler capt.

Stade Francais: T Veainu, P Champ, A Arrate (G Wolf 75), L Barre, L Etien (A Lapegue 72); N Sanchez, J Hall (W Percillier 66); Q Bethune (M Alo Emile 53), T Latu (L Da Silva 59), N Roelofse (P Alo Emile 62), M De Giovanni, J Van der Mescht (P Gabrillagues 48-56), M Kremer (P Gabrillagues 64), C Francoz, T Gray capt (L Godener 59).

Referee: L Pearce (England).