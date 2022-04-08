Connacht dig deep against Leinster to keep Champions Cup tie alive for Good Friday showdown in Dublin

The Leinster team and management may not agree, but this game and result was manna from heaven for the marketing staff tasked with shifting tickets for the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday.

A blowout might have suited Leo Cullen, but it would have been bad for business.

That it remains a going concern is largely down to Connacht’s stubborn refusal to wilt in front of a vociferous home crowd of 8,129 at the Sportsground and a yellow card for Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park just as his team looked like pulling away.

That it wasn’t red will be a bone of contention for the western province who played for 77 minutes with 14 men when the teams met two weeks’ ago in the URC.

Still, their mission was to keep the tie alive and they managed that through some excellent attacking play, a non-stop work ethic and some brave goalline defence.

Leinster won the game and at times they played some cracking rugby. They will quietly take a five-point half-time lead and they’ll be confident of completing the job at Lansdowne Road, knowing that they have the greater scope for improvement in the coming week.

“Connacht put it up to us for the full 80 minutes, big week to come," man of the match Caelan Doris said. "A very tough second half, lots of defence and more physical in a way.

"We were treating it as two separate games, we’ll refocus and go with a new plan next week. The scoreboard starts from zero and we’ll go again.”

They say that more than 25,000 tickets were already sold before last night’s clash, but this rip-roaring first-leg, the closeness of the scores and battle between wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe alone should guarantee a few more fly out the door in the coming days.

The bigger crowd will do well to better the atmosphere the home crowd generated in Galway as they relished a first Champions Cup knockout tie and their team responded by making a blistering start and John Porch put them in front at around the same stage.

Leinster survived the first wave of attack, but the impressive Leva Fifita charged James Lowe’s kick down and, after strong carries by Finlay Bealham and Conor Oliver, Aki combined with Jack Carty to put the Aussie wing over.

The out-half missed the kickable conversion, but Connacht kept their intensity up on both sides of the ball and for a period Leinster looked rattled.

It didn’t last. Johnny Sexton got his side off the mark with a penalty and that settled the visitors.

Once they relaxed, they began to enjoy themselves and from a Connacht perspective there was an ominous ease to the way the four-time champions worked their first try as Hugo Keenan pulled Aki out of position and put Lowe away.

Sexton converted and the Ireland winger was over again within four minutes, working a sublime one-two with Keenan to scorch over and even when the Sexton conversion drifted wide it was of little solace to the home faithful.

Hansen gave them reason to find their voices again with a sensational chip and chase, but Tiernan O’Halloran was hunted into touch by Josh van der Flier after fielding the winger’s offload.

Carty and Sexton exchanged penalties, before Keenan kicked the ball dead to give Connacht one last chance to score and, when Cian Healy coughed up a breakdown penalty, the home captain kicked his penalty to make it 18-11 at the interval.

In the dressing-room, Leinster would have been the more comfortable side but Connacht tore into their task again after half-time with Fifita, Cian Prendergast and Aki to the fore and when Leinster went too hard a ruck Carty opted to reduce the gap to four when he might have turned the screw.

It seemed like a missed opportunity and that sense was exacerbated when Jimmy O’Brien charged Farrell’s kick down and forced a 5m scrum. After a couple of more scrum penalties and a disallowed Lowe score, Keenan extended his side’s lead.

Sexton was again wide with the conversion, but Gibson-Park went high on Kieran Marmion and was lucky to escape with just a yellow. Carty went for it all with a line-kick minutes later and this time they were rewarded as, after a second penalty, Finlay Fifita forced his way over and the captain converted to make it 23-21.

Without a No 9, Leinster were forced to play tight. They escaped a wave of Connacht pressure, before the Westerners repelled a James Tracy go at the line and Gibson-Park returned with the tie in the balance.

Ross Byrne turned down a chance to extend his side’s lead and got his angles wrong to kick the ball dead, before a brilliant Aki tackle forced a rare handling error out of Doris.

It was all set up for a big Connacht finish, but Leinster weren’t in the mood for romance. Byrne kicked his side into a five-point lead and, when Sammy Arnold thundered into Josh van der Flier to finish the game, a silence descended on the Galway venue as Dickson signalled half-time in the two-legged tie.

It doesn’t get any easier for Connacht, but they're still alive.

CONNACHT – T O’Halloran (C Fitzgerald h-t); J Porch, T Farrell (S Arnold 78), B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 62); M Burke (T Tuimauga 57), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 70), F Bealham (J Aungier 70); G Thornbury (O Dowling 53), L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (A Papali’I 62).

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (C Frawley 74), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 63, L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 51); C Healy (E Byrne 51), D Sheehan (J Tracy 62), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 62); R Molony, J Murphy (D Toner 70); C Doris (M Deegan 78), J van der Flier, J Conan.

Ref – K Dickson (England).