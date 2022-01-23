Connacht blow late lead for second week running as Stade Francais comeback earns win in Paris

Dave Heffernan of Connacht after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match to Stade Francais. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Connacht’s knock-out progress was confirmed before today but a second successive defeat, and again coughing up a substantial lead, will undermine any confidence they have heading to the last 16.

After losing an 18-point advantage at home to Leicester last weekend, they seemed set fair here, at one stage 31-20 ahead and a man up in the second-half but, unable to trust a callow bench, they ran out of steam against a side who had more reasons to secure the win than they did.

They played some scintillating rugby, earning a try bonus, but they had no scrum to speak of, nor resources there and ultimately paid the price. Some rugby traditions endure.

Stade’s late penalty knocked Cardiff out and ensured Toulouse stay alive.

And so, instead of striding forth to the knock-outs, Connacht will limp there, having won just once in the pool stages; plenty of ammunition there from those who do not praise the latest competition revamp.

Connacht will be stronger than this when they really need it.

They lost control in the last quarter; seemingly set fair, they wilted under pressure and Stade bounded for home, clearly needing the win more than the visitors.

The key moments of the first-half arrived in the championship minutes before and after the break.

Tied at 10-10, Stade had a try chalked off as Tolu Latu was binned for shunting Dave Heffernan at a ruck before Caolin Blade atoned for an earlier chalked off score to give his side a 17-10 lead at the half-time whistle.

Though Stade scored within 100 seconds of the restart, Latu was dismissed for good after dissenting just moments after his return and Tom Farrell pushed Connacht 24-15 ahead against a home side desperate for the five points needed to qualify.

From there, they appeared to set sail but they soon listed on the rocks as Julien Chapuis and Adrien Lapegue broke their hearts with two late tries.

It had started so well, and stayed that way for some time.

After an early midfield dunt, Stade looked lively but they were soon on their heels, when Jack Carty’s 50-22 seized territorial opposition in the opening five minutes.

They had one chance with an offside advantage when the nippy Caolin Blade, ducking and diving as his side moved the Stade defence left and right, set up Conor Oliver but he had fumbled before Niall Murray flopped on the ball in the left-hand corner.

No matter; Carty punted to the same corner again, once more Blade a decisive pivot as Connacht moved to the right edge and inside again, Sam Arnold showing neat footwork first with a little step, and then a lofted kick towards Alex Wooton, a few metres infield.

The winger had some wriggling and wrestling to do, stepping around full-back Kylan Hamadou and powering past Koinonia Laumape before he somehow reached for the line; Carty’s accurate boot, which had started the early assault, completed the seven-point haul.

Stade looked threatening in open play but were struggling to go wide; and Connacht could have doubled their advantage from a half-way line set-piece after the home side had once more ran out of road.

Off the top ball from Oisin Dowling delivered salver service for a delicious power play but, although the midfield break was word perfect, the picture was not entirely complete as Tom Farrell had shunted his opposite number to create the gap for Tiernan O’Halloran’s break.

Still, it was encouraging even if the set-piece was not; they conceded a penalty on their second shove to allow Nicolas Sanchez give his side a three-point foothold as the first quarter approached.

Within a couple of minutes, they had firmly established it; one of several clever chip-kicks from Sanchez in midfield forced a penalty and Stade drove deep to the left corner, securing easy ball from touch.

Feigning to maul, Stade cleverly switched one way, Paul Alo Emile holding the maul at one end, and then Stade went back short to Adrien Lapague, who evaded Blade, Jordan Duggan and seemingly anyone in green to burrow his way over beside the corner flag.

A beautiful conversion from Sanchez, to put his side 10-7 ahead, suddenly had the sparse, Covid restricted crowd on their feet; the few hundred visitors now becalmed.

A 23rd minute Carty penalty levelled the score and re-settled focus. Seeing Koinoina Laumape’s break to the five-metre line result in a steady retreat to a lineout on half-way demonstrated Connacht’s defensive resilience, though they were being repeatedly undone by disciplinary lapses which kept them pinned back.

Mack Hansen’s smashing hit on Leo Barre, and Carty’s wondrous off-load, prompted a counter but O’Halloran’s chip and chase came to nothing.

The barriers almost collapsed when Barre took advantage by squirming over in the right corner but the score was rightly chalked off after the immense figure of Tolu Latu was binned for a no-arms clear-out on Shane Delahunt in a previous ruck, well spotted by TMO Tom Foley.

“You won’t have to scrum against him for ten minutes,” joked ref Wayne Barnes as the Birr man gingerly returned to the land of the living.

Connacht were now primed to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Working their way downfield, they punted to the corner for a lineout maul, close to the left corner; Hansen worked a clever line which gave Blade enough room to dummy and bound for the line.

This time it would not be chalked off; from a possible 17-10 deficit, they were now leading by that score as the half-time oranges beckoned. Stade needed a big win to advance so an even more open second half was on the cards.

Within 100 seconds, Stade were in for a superb, uncoverted try; Laumape skating in as Arnold was done in midfield, Sanchez scooting through the vacant space as Oisin Dowling also bit in, beautiful hands from Barre giving Laumape the finish despite Wooton’s desperate attempt to push him into touch.

Back came Connacht, and Hansen, almost immediately, benefitting from the man advantage at scrum time but replacement scrum-half James Hall prevented the almost immediate riposte.

Tolu Latu re-emerged from the sin-bin and was promptly done for a cynical offside; “I got the f**ing ball!” he intoned; a second yellow card ended his afternoon.

Connacht nabbed their third try after some fine interplay, demonstrating intelligent variety, first with Blade, the Arnold’s brilliant one-handed off-load finding Wooton, before Tom Farrell finished with aplomb to send his side 24-15 ahead.

It was harum scarum at this stage; Stade rebounded with their third try; Hamdaoi finishing a simple run-in after good work from Hall from forceful ruck play close to the line as they narrowed the gap to 24-20.

On the hour, Connacht burst forth once more, securing the bonus point, slicing through the midfield, Blade and Conor Oliver flooding through from all angles after Hansen ran back a goal-line drop-out, two of them, Wooton and Jarrod Butler, then combining for the captain to dive beneath the posts.

Stade got even looser, desperately so; so too, Connacht, but joyously, options plentiful every time they got the ball in hand.

Conscious of throwing away a huge lead to Leicester last weekend, a try from Ryan Chapuis on a minimally defended open side after a strong maul with 13 minutes left hinted at a final twist for a worried Irish side with a weak bench, and Conor Oliver binned, as Stade narrowed the gap to just 27-31.

Connacht tried to play keep ball deep in Stade territory, as mindful of the clock as they were their weak bench.

Demolishing a scrum in their own 22, Connacht, refusing to put their uncapped props on, were pushed back to halfway, then more after a high shot as Stade sought a dramatic winner.

And they found it, Lapegue finishing elusively once more beyond a flailing Connacht defence to secure his side’s fifth try.

The game had ended in a fury of activity; none of it to Connacht’s benefit.

Stade Francais – K Hamadaoui (P Champ 67); T Veainu, KL Laumape, L Barre, A Lapegue; N Sanchez, W Percillier (J Hall HT); C Castets (MA Emile 51), T Latu (L Da Silva (47), PA Emile (N Roselofse 60), M De Giovanni, P Gabrillagues (JJ Van der Mecht 61), C Francoz (L Da Silva 50), R Chapuis, T Gray capt.

Subs – L Da Silva, MA Emile, N Roselofse, , M Kremer, J Hall, J Segonds, P Champ.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; A Wooton, T Farrell, S Arnold, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade (C Reilly 73); J Duggan, S Delahunt (D Heffernan 51), G McGrath, O Dowling, N Murray, C Prendergast (P Boyle 64), C Oliver, J Butler.

Subs – D Heffernan, C Ward, S Illo, L Fifita, P Boyle, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, D Kilgallen.

Referee – Wayne Barnes (RFU)