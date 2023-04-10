Confirmed: Leinster’s Ryan Baird facing ‘a few weeks out’ as James Lowe’s calf will be further assessed

Ryan Baird of Leinster leaves the pitch with an injury during the game against the Leicester Tigers

Leinster have confirmed that Ryan Baird is facing "a few weeks" out due to the shoulder injury he picked up in last week's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester Tigers.

Baird was replaced in the first half, with his arm in a make-shift sling, and the in-form Ireland international is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Leinster have not yet put on a time frame for Baird's return but will be hoping that the versatile forward is fit enough to make it back in time for the end-of-season run-in.

James Lowe's calf injury, which forced him off during the second half at the Aviva Stadium last Friday, will be further assessed this week.

Neither Lowe nor Baird was due to travel to South Africa to face the Lions and Bulls over the next fortnight, with Leo Cullen set to bring a second-string squad.

In better news for the Leinster head coach, Ireland duo Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose both came through the win over Leicester with no issues after their return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

Josh van der Flier (ankle), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Joe McCarthy (ankle), Cormac Foley (hamstring), Martin Moloney (knee) and Charlie Ngatai (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Leinster will confirm the squad that will travel to South Africa tomorrow.