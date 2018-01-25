Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium has been fixed for Easter Sunday on April 1, it was confirmed today.

Confirmed: Leinster to take on Saracens in mouthwatering Champions Cup quarter-final on Easter Sunday

Leo Cullen's side will take on the back-to-back European champions at 3.30pm in the tie of the round, while Munster will face three-time winners Toulon the previous day at Thomond Park.

Munster's game will take place at 3.15pm on Saturday March 31. Connacht's game against Gloucester in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final will take place at the Sportsgrounds on Saturday March 31 at 1pm. The European rugby weekend will kick off on Good Friday on March 30, with Scarlets hosting La Rochelle at 5.30pm at Parc y Scarlets.

The other Champions Cup quarter-final clash will see Racing 92 visit Clermont at 1pm on Easter Sunday.

Online Editors