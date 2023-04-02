Confirmed: Leinster to host Leicester Tigers on Good Friday in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final date with Leicester Tigers has been confirmed for Good Friday.

The Aviva Stadium will be the venue for the game, which will kick-off at 8pm, with the province initially only putting lower-tier tickets on sale as they hope to attract a crowd of around 27,000.

That's down on the 52,700 sell-out they had for the last -6 win over Ulster on Saturday, but they had 10 weeks to shift tickets for that game and could draw on a large away crowd travelling down from the Northern province.

Leicester Tigers fans have hit out at the timing of the clash on social media, with the tight turnaround, hotel and flight prices likely to hit travelling numbers.

Leinster booked their place with a 30-15 win over Ulster on Saturday and now know if they beat Leicester, they'll welcome Toulouse or the Sharks to the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of April 28/29/30. Those two meet in Toulouse on Saturday.

On the other side of the draw, Ronan O'Gara's champions La Rochellewill host Saracens next Sunday, with the winner playing the Exeter or Stormers, who meet in Sandy Park on Saturday.

CHAMPIONS CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, April 7

QF 1: Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Aviva Stadium, 8.0; RTE, BT Sport;

Saturday, April 8

QF 2: Toulouse v Sharks, Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.0; BT Sports; QF 3: Exeter Chiefs v Stormers, Sandy Park, 5.30; BT Sport;

Sunday, April 9

QF 4: La Rochelle v Saracens, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3.0; BT Sport, ITV;

Semi-finals – April 28/29/30

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

NB: The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin (16.45)