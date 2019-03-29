Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Confirmed: Johnny Sexton ruled out of Ulster clash, Iain Henderson recovers to boost the visitors' hopes of an upset

The flyhalf has been replaced in the starting XV by Ross Byrne with Noel Reid providing cover for the pivotal position from the bench.

James Lowe has been squeezed out because of the 'overseas' rule with only two players permitted under tournament rules. Scott Fardy starts in the second row and Jamison Gibson-Park is the back-up scrumhalf to Luke McGrath.

Jack McGrath is omitted from the matchday 23 with Ed Byrne providing the cover for Cian Healy who starts alongside Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.

James Ryan partners Fardy in the second row.

Leinster will start with a centre partnership of Rory O'Loughlin and Garry Ringrose. Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne and Jordan Larmour make up the back three.

Iain Henderson has been passed fit to make his return from injury in Ulster's much-anticipated European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Saturday.

The star Irish lock has faced a race against time to be fit after sustaining a knee injury against France in the Six Nations earlier this month.

He'll line up at Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.45pm) along with Darren Cave, who caused concern when he was withdrawn during last weekend's win over Southern Kings, and Marty Moore, who successfully came through return to play protocols to hold his place in the line-up.

Given Ulster's problems at centre with Will Addison, James Hume, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall all out, Luke Marshall has been included as a replacement for the first time this season, after overcoming an ACL injury sustained against Ospreys in May last year.

With Louis Ludik missing through injury, Michael Lowry comes in to full-back as expected. Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney are back in with Rob Lyttle dropping out of the panel as he is not registered in the European squad and Dave Shanahan dropping to the bench.

Stockdale and Lowry are joined by Robert Baloucoune in the back three while Stuart McCloskey is alongside Cave at centre and Billy Burns continues his promising partnership with Cooney.

Internationals Rory Best, Henderson and Jordi Murphy all return to a pack that features five changes. Also in are Eric O'Sullivan and Kieran Treadwell with Andy Warwick, Rob Herring and Alan O'Connor among the replacements.

Best will pack down between Leinster-born pair O'Sullivan and Moore while Treadwell and Henderson are at lock and Nick Timoney and Marcell Coetzee form the back row with Murphy, who plays against his former side for the first time.

Sean Reidy will make his 100th Ulster appearance as a replacement while Rory Best plays in his 75th European game.

Wiehahn Herbst and Angus Kernohan are the remaining replacements.

