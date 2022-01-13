Confirmed: Jack Crowley starts for Munster as Peter O'Mahony returns as captain for Castres clash

Jack Crowley will start for Munster in Castres tomorrow night.

With Joey Carbery on the injury list and Ben Healy unavailable, the highly-rated, 22-year-old Corkman gets the No 10 shirt for the biggest game of his career to date as the province goes in search of a win that would put them in a perfect position in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Johann van Graan has surrounded the young gun with experience for what will be just his third senior start.

Conor Murray is back at scrum-half after a couple of weeks off and, while Damian de Allende has not recovered from his abdominal injury in time, Rory Scannell makes his 151st appearance for Munster alongside Chris Farrell in midfield.

Although Simon Zebo is available for selection after his red card was quashed by United Rugby Championship disciplinary chiefs, he misses out on the match-day 23. Mike Haley gets the nod at full-back, with Ireland pair Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer continue in the front-row, while Man of the Match against Ulster, Tadhg Beirne, shifts to second-row from No 6 to accommodate the return of Peter O'Mahony, who pulled out of that game after picking up a leg injury in the warm-up.

Jean Kleyn is back on the bench and, with Fineen Wycherley partnering Beirne, there's no place for the promising Thomas Ahern in the squad.

O'Mahony joins Jack O'Donoghue and Gavin Coombes in the squad, with in-form flanker John Hodnett on the bench.

Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman and John Ryan are covering the front-row, while Craig Casey and Shane Daly join Jake Flannery as backline cover.

Flannery will make his European debut if he's introduced off the bench.

Castres, meanwhile, need to win to keep their hopes of a place in the last 16 alive.

However, the team ranked third in the French Top 14 may have their eyes on that prize as they make 13 changes from the team that beat Stade Francais last week, with English out-half Ben Botica and centre Thomas Combezou the only survivors.

CASTRES - T Larregain; A Zeghdar, T Combezou, P Aguillon, F Nakosi; B Botica, SA Perrone; A Tichit, B Humbert, A Guillamon; L Jacquet (capt), J Whetton; M Kafatolu, S Meka, B Delaporte. Reps: P Colonna, J Nostadt, M Tierney, R Pieterse, H Hermet, R Kockott, L Le Brun, B Guillemin.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; J Crowley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, J Hodnett, C Casey, J Flannery, S Daly.