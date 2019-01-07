Munster look set to be without Chris Farrell for their crunch European clash against Gloucester on Friday night and the Ireland centre is facing an anxious wait for news after injuring his right knee against Connacht.

Munster look set to be without Chris Farrell for their crunch European clash against Gloucester on Friday night and the Ireland centre is facing an anxious wait for news after injuring his right knee against Connacht.

Concern for Munster and Ireland as Chris Farrell goes for scans on fresh knee injury

Farrell damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last year's Six Nations and only returned in November. He suffered a thigh problem in December and came back in Saturday's win at the Sportsground.

He is almost certain to miss the Kingsholm game and is awaiting news from a scan to discover the extent of the damage.

Joe Schmidt will also be closely monitoring the situation as Farrell was expected to be recalled to the national squad ahead of the Six Nations.

Johann van Graan hopes to welcome Rhys Marshall and Chris Cloete back for the key battle against the English Premiership side, while the province are hopeful that John Ryan will come through his return to play protocols after coming off against Connacht. Peter O'Mahony is expected to be fine after hurting his hip.

However, JJ Hanrahan looks set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hip problem.

Online Editors