Cian Tracey: 'Saracens down but not out of Europe as Leinster aim for final say in epic rivalry'

What they didn't know then is that for the third consecutive year, they will meet their old foes in the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

It is fitting that the two teams who have dominated Europe over the last four seasons will write one final chapter of what has been an epic rivalry before the Saracens squad is inevitably ripped apart.

Sympathy in that regard will be in short supply, however, as the club is handed a severe punishment that is no more than they deserve after so blatantly breaking the Premiership’s salary cap rules.

Claims made by Exeter chairman Tony Rowe were even more damning as he said that Saracens were given a choice to either open up their books for a "forensic audit" or accept their fate and be relegated.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 6 win over Benetton

So, when the club released a statement yesterday confirming that they would not be appealing, it spoke volumes for how much they have been found guilty of – coming out fighting last November when they were fined £5million and deducted 35 points looks even more ludicrous now.

It also makes a mockery of the rest of the Premiership campaign, as Sarries have nothing to play for but pride, which, let's face it, is in very short supply now.

By the time they take on Leinster at the Aviva on the first weekend of April, players may have departed Sarries as the club looks to offload some of their assets on the wage bill.

Although that may be a slow process, come the end of the season, it will be a case of last one out, turn off the lights.

There is no point in speaking about loyalty because the players will feel as if they have been badly misguided and let down by the powers that be.

Say what you like about how Sarries have gone about their business, and make no mistake about it, they have cheated, it is a shame to think that we will no longer get to see this outstanding team go head-to-head with the likes of Leinster.

Both sides have freely admitted that each other's success has driven them on, and every rugby supporter should savour the mouthwatering clash that lies ahead.

Leinster will be motivated for their own reasons as they look to avenge last year’s final defeat, which is a game the players and coaches still believe was one that got away.

Saracens stars Alex Goode (left) and Alex Lozowski celebrate with their 2019 Champions Cup trophy, following their victory over Leinster. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

As for Saracens, they do not need any more reason to get up for this quarter-final as they target their fourth Champions Cup to draw level with Leinster and Toulouse.

Even if the English club do manage to defend their title in May, they will not be able to defend it next season, as per Premiership Rugby Limited (PRL) rules, which state that Championship clubs are not eligible to compete in European competitions.

There is, however, nothing stopping England internationals from playing in England's second tier. That said, it's difficult to imagine Owen Farrell and Co lining out in the not-so-glamorous surrounds of Doncaster or Ampthill on a Friday night.

Apart from the obvious ramifications of playing in what is a much lesser league, the Lions tour is just around the corner, and every player in with a sniff of making the plane to South Africa next year will be mindful of that fact.

That is none of Leinster's concern, but they will be very wary of the backlash that awaits them.

It will be a case of best out of three too, which will add to the intrigue.

Sarries got one back on Leinster in Newcastle last season when they ran out 20-10 winners to make up for the 30-19 defeat they suffered the previous year in the quarter-final.

Leinster will be cursing their luck that having won all six of their pool games and finished as top seeds, they are handed the worst possible last-eight draw, albeit they will have home advantage.

Both Leo Cullen and Mark McCall will not be sitting comfortably as they watch their heavy hitters in the Six Nations over the coming weeks.

This special rivalry doesn't deserve to suffer because of any collateral damage that international duty will inevitably throw up. But as Saracens have found out to their detriment, what goes around, comes around.

Other clubs, including Leinster, have lost out on titles because of financial doping, and more seriously, coaches and backroom staff have lost their jobs because they were being judged against a team which has cheated its way to the top.

For that reason, every neutral supporter will be hoping that Leinster can put the final nail in Saracens' coffin, but beware the wounded beast.

Online Editors