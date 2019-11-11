Cian Tracey: 'Provinces aim to take the edge off lingering World Cup hangover'

In two of the last three tournaments in the year following a World Cup, Irish provinces have gone on to be crowned champions. Saracens' success in 2016 brought an end to the run which saw Leinster win in 2012 on the back of Munster in 2008.

All four provinces are back in Europe's premier competition after Connacht spent the last two seasons in the Challenge Cup, which in itself is a huge boost with all roads leading to Marseille on May 23.

Given the controversy that is threatening to derail Saracens' season, every other one of the contenders will surely feel that this is an ideal chance to knock the champions off their perch.

For all that the English club's alleged breach of salary cap regulations is a Premiership problem, it inevitably raises questions about how level the European playing field really is.

How Saracens approach the Champions Cup will be fascinating. The 35-point domestic deduction means they will have to pay close attention to their Premiership status, and while that is unlikely to be in real doubt, it could add several complications to their title defence on both fronts.

As they have been in recent years, Leinster are the early tournament favourites and judging by their form thus far, it is easy to see why they look best placed to win back the trophy which they lost in Newcastle last May.

During last week's tournament launch in Cardiff, Johnny Sexton made no secret of the fact that his side are hugely motivated by the 'drive for five'.

With Leinster and Toulouse locked on four titles each, the race is on to see which of the powerhouses can get that much coveted fifth star. Last season's beaten finalists have been handed a relatively favourable pool draw, although they are up against the current French (Lyon) and joint English (Northampton) league leaders, as well as Benetton.

Leo Cullen will be quietly confident of emerging as winners and with it, seal that all-important home quarter-final. Six wins from six, including five bonus points, has Leinster perfectly placed heading into Europe.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out that ideally we want to win the two competitions that we are in," Cullen said. "That's what the club is about. We want to deliver on the big stage but you have to go and get there first.

"If you had asked us at the start where we want to be, then this is perfect yeah. Our injury profile is not too bad as well. We need that depth."

If Leinster lead the Irish challenge, then Munster are just behind them.

Three consecutive European semi-final defeats has highlighted just how big that next step is, and whether or not Johann van Graan's side are ready to take it this season remains to be seen.

Having two new coaches in Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree trying to implement their ideas, after not having a full pre-season to do so, makes life a bit tricky.

The back-to-back meetings with Saracens in December will make or break Munster in what is a very tough pool along with Racing 92 and the Ospreys.

"Look, we're in this competition to win it, so obviously there's been huge disappointment for not reaching the final, especially in the two European semis," Van Graan said. "All I can say as someone from the southern hemisphere coming into the northern hemisphere, it's a phenomenal achievement just to get out of your group.

Competition

"I just looked at the groups again. They say our pool is the pool of death, I think every pool is a pool of death. There are 20 fantastic teams and that's why it's the Champions Cup. If you win this one, you're good."

Ulster have already made strides under Dan McFarland and should be all the better for giving Leinster a real run for their money in last season's narrow quarter-final defeat.

They have added further quality to their squad and on paper at least, look well placed to kick on again. That said, with Clermont the firm favourites to top the pool, Ulster have their work cut out along with Bath and Harlequins.

"What we have said first of all is that we have to try and get out of that group," McFarland admitted. "That is the challenge for every club. Probably only Saracens and Leinster who are thinking our biggest goal is to make sure we win and nothing else, everyone else is hunting to get to a quarter-final and we are no different." As Andy Friend put it after watching his side be thumped by Leinster last Friday, Connacht are back with the big boys and there is no margin for error.

It's a massive boost to the west of Ireland to have the Champions Cup in Galway, but for all of Connacht's good work this season, the defeat to Leinster was a real wake-up call. A mounting injury crisis has dampened the mood somewhat and in a group with Toulouse, Montpellier and Gloucester, Connacht's strength in depth will be fully tested.

"It is the premier competition in Europe, it is all the top named sides and now Connacht is up there and it gives us a chance as a team and a chance as an individual too to pit yourself against the best, which is what you want to do in life," Friend maintained.

