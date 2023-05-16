Cian Tracey: If Leinster want that elusive fifth star, they need to be braver this time against La Rochelle

Leinster's head coach Leo Cullen and his coaches look back at last season's final defeat with major regrets, especially in how they managed the game when in the ascendancy.. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Cian Tracey

WITH a minute and a half gone in last season’s Champions Cup final, Leinster appeared to set out their stall by kicking an early penalty to the corner rather than pointing to the posts.