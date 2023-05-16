Cian Tracey: If Leinster want that elusive fifth star, they need to be braver this time against La Rochelle
Cian Tracey
WITH a minute and a half gone in last season’s Champions Cup final, Leinster appeared to set out their stall by kicking an early penalty to the corner rather than pointing to the posts.
Latest Champions Cup
‘ROG has done a hell of a lot for the club’ – La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds full of praise for O’Gara influence
‘It’s definitely do or die for us now’ – Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster knows province has singular focus
Cian Tracey: If Leinster want that elusive fifth star, they need to be braver this time against La Rochelle
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Leo Cullen took a risk with team selection against Munster - now it’s about damage limitation
Backed by a partisan crowd in the Champions Cup final, Leinster should be bringing a sword to a knife fight
‘I’m wondering if it’s a plant on Leinster’s behalf’ – Ronan O’Gara steps up the mind-games ahead of Champions Cup final
Andrew Goodman gives injury update ahead of Leinster Rugby's URC semi final clash with Munster
Leinster's Joe McCarthy on returning from injury and facing Munster in the URC Semi Finals
South Africa’s Jaco Peyper to referee Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle
Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo
Top Stories
It’s the end of the long lunch as AI comes looking for thousands of menial jobs
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I won’t be performing with them again’ – Boyzone star Shane Lynch quits showbusiness for good
Man (50s) arrested after reports of wire tied between trees in forest
LATEST | Rudy Giuliani sued for €9m for alleged sexual assault by ex-employee who claims he forced her to perform sex acts and work nude
Latest NewsMore
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast 16th - 22nd May
Ryan Tubridy says media ‘have done a job on me for long enough’ as he reveals reasons for leaving Late Late Show
‘I think enough is enough’ – Veteran Irish striker Shane Long considers retirement after Reading’s relegation
Rebekah Vardy: My Jehovah’s Witness experience shows light at end of the tunnel
LATEST | Former US VP Mike Pence moves closer to White House run as team launches major funds drive
Annie McCarrick: Crucial faxes lay in gardai files for over 30 years
‘We deserve many things’ – Aymeric Laporte believes Manchester City have earned treble chance
CIA release video to recruit Russian spies, asking applicants to contact through dark web
A serial sex offender worked in a Dublin acupuncture clinic while hiding convictions
Miguel Delaney: AC Milan have to overcome history as well as Inter’s two-goal Champions League lead