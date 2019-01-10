Munster boss Johann van Graan has made six changes to his side from last week's win over Connacht for tomorrow night's Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Chris Farrell fit as Munster make six changes for Champions Cup showdown against Gloucester

Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer and CJ Stander all start for the Pool Two leaders while Chris Farrell has overcome a knee injury to keep his place in the team.

Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Scannell and Farrell form the centre partnership with Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

O'Mahony, Tommy O'Donnell and Stander make up the Munster back row.

Rhys Marshall returns from injury and is named among the replacements with the hooker set to make his first appearance since October's clash against Gloucester.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.

Online Editors