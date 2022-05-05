Champions Cup will be ‘distorted’ by South African involvement – Toulouse coach

South Africa’s introduction to the Champions Cup from next season will “distort the competition” according to former Toulouse player and current assistant coach Clement Poitrenaud.

"I am still a bit old school, and attached to tradition, and for me the entry of South African clubs will distort the competition,” he says.

“It is like if South Africa was brought into the Six Nations. Then it would cease to be the Six Nations tournament as we have known it.”

However, from a sports point of view it is a largely exciting thought as it would introduce a different style of rugby with new players.

“But for us, there is a sense of nostalgia for this year's competition, to say that it is the last. Even though we won it last year it would be fantastic to sign off having won the final one in its present format,” he said.

Wing Arthur Bonneval, fly-half Zack Holmes and lock Joshua Brennan were back training this week but are considered to be too soon to restore them for tomorrow’s Aviva quarter-final with Munster.

Prop Charlie Faumuina (muscle problem), back row forward duo Alban Placines (ankle) and Yannick Youyoutte (arm, season terminated) centres Sofiane Guitoune (fibula) and Santiago Chocobares (knee) are all out.

Juan Cruz Mallia is still serving the final week of his four week suspension for the red card against Ulster.