Champions Cup: what time, what channel and everything you need to know about Leinster vs Toulouse

A CLASH of the heavyweights - Leinster against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Toulouse top the tournament's Roll of Honour. They have lifted the trophy five times, one more than Leinster, who last won it in 2018.

Toulouse were champions in 2021. In last year's semi-final in Lansdowne Road, Leinster beat the French giants, 40-17.

The pundits are predicting a much closer contest this time. Many are saying it could be the match of the season.

In last season's final in Marseille, Leinster had victory snatched from them in heartbreaking fashion by Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.

This term, in Group A, Leinster won four from four before they defeated Ulster in the last 16 and Leicester in the quarter-final, both also on the banks of the Dodder.

A considerable bonus for getting through this challenge would see them back in Ballsbridge for the final.

Toulouse had four wins from four in Pool B. They defeated the Bulls in the last 16 and the Sharks in the quarter-final.

They lead the Top 14. Just like Leinster in the URC. Tickets have been selling briskly. The DART fare alone would be worth it just to see the classical Antoine Dupont.

Leinster's Ross Byrne hasn't been doing badly either. Fitting comfortably into Jonny's carpet slippers.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (3.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 3.

What the coaches say:

Leo Cullen (Leinster): "Toulouse are the most successful team in this tournament. They will be stung after losing to us in the semi-final last year. We have home advantage, but we still have to deliver. And we have to make sure that we prepare as well as we can to do that."

Ugo Molo (Toulouse): "Leinster are the best team in Europe. To beat them we'll have to show composure. We'll have to be disciplined. And we'll need to produce a bit of magic."

Predicted score

Leinster 35 Toulouse 24