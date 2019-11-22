Champions Cup: Ulster attempt to make it two from two in home opener against Clermont Auvergne

Independent.ie

Kick-off at the Kingspan is 19.45

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/champions-cup/champions-cup-ulster-attempt-to-make-it-two-from-two-in-home-opener-against-clermont-auvergne-38717649.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38717910.ece/4ab76/AUTOCROP/h342/1846797.jpg