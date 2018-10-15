European rugby returned with a weekend full of incident and intrigue. There were statement wins and upsets.

European rugby returned with a weekend full of incident and intrigue. There were statement wins and upsets.

Champions Cup team of the weekend: Seven players from the Irish provinces make the XV

Here are the individuals that stood out over round one of this seasons’s Champions Cup.

15. Gareth Anscombe

Cardiff Blues

Ulster youngster Michael Lowry was sprightly and sliced apart Leicester Tigers early on. Anscombe’s scything run to score was breath-taking, though. He also kicked 15 points as Cardiff Blues returned a wonderful result in Lyon. His intelligence and poise will be valuable to Wales over the next year.

14. Cheslin Kolbe

Toulouse

Saturday’s game at The Rec did not contain too many moments of quality, but Kolbe’s sizzling footwork – despite the damp surface – confounded many Bath defenders. The Springbok’s assist for Sofiane Guitoune’s try, also featuring a clever trailing line to block Dave Attwood, was superb. We can forgive him a fumble into touch at the end.

13. Garry Ringrose

Leinster

Will Addison is settling at Ulster. However, Ringrose’s customary diligence either side of the ball for Leinster in an imperious win over Wasps brings him this berth. Distribution, footwork, accuracy in the contact area, offloading – he has it all. The 23 year-old is already one of the best outside centres on the planet.

Garry Ringrose, right, and Seán Cronin of Leinster following the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

12. Johnny Williams

Newcastle Falcons

Ian Whitten fought tremendously hard for Exeter Chiefs. Try-scoring Robbie Henshaw went well, as did Edinburgh’s Matt Scott. Williams was a central figure in Newcastle’s famous triumph at the Stade Mayol. He racked up 12 carries and seven tackles without missing one.

11. James Lowe

Leinster

Maxime Médard of Toulouse deserves a mention here, as does the explosive Sinoti Sinoti. Newcastle’s fast-twitch wing made a telling run against one of his old sides, ending in a yellow card for Toulon full-back Daniel Ikpefan. Lowe’s special display comprised 184 running metres. Wasps managed 123 as a team.

Leinster's James Lowe dives over to score his side's third try against Wasps. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

10. Joel Hodgson

Newcastle Falcons

Fourteen points from the tee and a lovely break to set up Newcastle’s pivotal penalty try against Toulon sees Hodgson selected – in spite of a sin-binning. Johnny Sexton oozed class as well, obviously.

9. Tomos Williams

Cardiff Blues

Wales have depth everywhere. Williams’ running game constantly troubled Lyon. His support play brought a try and made another for Anscombe. Five defenders fell off him. A chief protagonist in a stirring victory, he also made 15 tackles, Another Williams, Munster’s Duncan, made a sensational double tackle to save his province at a vital stage of the second period at Sandy Park. Luke MGrath deserved his two tries. John Cooney is yet another Ulster back to narrowly miss out. Callum Braley had a tidy outing for Gloucester, too.

1. Oli Kebble

Glasgow Warriors

It is not easy to trouble Saracens’ set-piece operation, but teams that manage to do so often unsettle Mark McCall’s team. Kebble helped Glasgow to win a couple of scrum penalties out of Vincent Koch. He also complemented six carries with 11 tackles and leant his weight to an effective lineout maul.

2. Rory Best

Ulster

This one was tough. Jody Jenneker of Castres and Exeter Chief Luke Cowan-Dickie – fantastic at the breakdown – contributed plenty over the weekend. Best’s industry, skills and leadership underpinned a morale-boosting success for Ulster.

Rory Best of Ulster with his children, from left, Richie, age 3, Pennie, age 6, and Ben, age 8, following the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 1 match between Ulster and Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

3. Tadhg Furlong

Leinster

This one was easy. Furlong is redefining expectations of tighthead props in the loose. His one-handed offload to James Lowe will live long in the memory. He also seems to relish the less glamorous responsibilities – from hitting rucks to lineout lifts via carrying in heavy traffic.

Tadhg Furlong of Leinster is tackled by Lima Sopoaga of Wasps during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

4. James Ryan

Leinster

Ryan amassed 16 touches at first-receiver as Leinster bullied Wasps mercilessly. As if to underline his work-rate, the 22 year-old added nine tackles to that tally. Leinster only made 78 as a team. There were towering, sharp lineout interventions too. Iain Henderson highlighted Leicester Tigers’ frailties.

James Ryan of Leinster is tackled by Zurabi Zhvania, left, and Will Rowlands of Wasps during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

5. Tadhg Beirne

Munster

At one point in the second half of Munster’s 10-10 draw with Exeter, Beirne swooped to steal a turnover before flicking away a pass away to link Munster’s counter-attack seconds later. BT Sport’s commentators momentarily struggled to comprehend what they had just seen. The former Scarlet is some player.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne wins a lineout. Photo: Sportsfile

6. Peter O'Mahony

Munster

Sam Warburton rates Olly Robinson for good reason. Lyon will certainly hold Cardiff Blues’ back-rower in high regard now. O’Mahony just nips ahead of him here. His steals – on the floor and in the air – confounded Exeter. He played Jerome Garces expertly. Munster arguably deserved to win, which is testament to their skipper’s tone-setting efforts.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan, right, with captain Peter O'Mahony after the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 1 match between Exeter Chiefs and Munster at Sandy Park in Exeter, England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

7. Ellis Jenkins

Cardiff Blues

One barnstorming break, a try assist, tireless tackling and breakdown disruption characterised Jenkins’ Sunday afternoon in Lyon. Alongside Josh Navidi and Robinson, he will cause some serious issues for Cardiff Blues’ Champions Cup opponents. Watching him for Wales this autumn will be a lot of fun. Jenkins’ compatriot Thomas Young scrapped admirably for Wasps, snaring three turnovers.

8. Louis Picamoles

Montpellier

From Jack Conan on Friday evening to Ben Morgan on Sunday lunchtime through Nick Timoney on Saturday, a few number eights stood up this weekend. Matt Kvesic and CJ Stander staged an epic head-to-head. Viliame Mata, Edinburgh’s offloader supreme, inspired his side in Montpellier. But Picamoles’ output, punctuated by 65 running metres and 23 tackles, was monumental.

Telegraph.co.uk