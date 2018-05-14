Champions Cup Team of the Tournament - Eight Leinster heroes makes the side
It was nice to see the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy return to Irish hands after a six-year absence and Leinster dominate our team of the tournament with eight selections.
Leinster's unblemished Champions Cup campaign was completed with a gripping 15-12 win over Racing 92 in Bilbao on Saturday.
After equalling Toulouse's record of four European crowns, Leo Cullen's men are already thinking of a fifth.
Here is our top XV from the 2017/18 Champions League competition:
1. Cian Healy (Leinster)
He has kept Jack McGrath out of the starting lineup for club and country this season and that is a measure of how well he has performed.
2. Camille Chat (Racing 92)
His lineout stats were impressive and he has been a star in the loose for Racing throughout the season. Was playing well on Saturday until he was forced off for a HIA.
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)
The best tighthead on the planet and he continually illustrated why throughout the competition.
4. James Ryan (Leinster)
Still undefeated as a pro and a deserving man of the match recipient on Saturday.
5. Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
The player of the tournament. He has flourished with Donnacha Ryan beside him to do the hard graft. Munster and Leinster did quell his offloading danger.
6. Scott Fardy (Leinster)
The Australian was an inspired acquisition and he has lifted the standards of those around him. Crucial in filling in as Leinster back rowers succumbed to injury.
7. Dan Leavy (Leinster)
He is surely one of the best blindsides in the northern hemisphere now. Total commitment.
8. Yannick Nyanga (Racing 92)
How can a 34-year-old be so explosive and full of running? He was immense on Saturday and in the victory over Munster in Bordeaux.
9. Conor Murray (Munster)
Maxime Machenaud got the better of their duel in the last four but for consistent brilliance Murray makes the grade.
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)
Isa Nacewa hailed him as 'the genius', Brian O'Driscoll think he's 'actually getting better' and both are dead right. Bravery and brains in abundance.
11. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)
Will be remembered for somehow running the ball out of play in the dying minutes but that should not detract from his season and the manner with which he dismantled Munster.
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)
Scored vital tries in the victories over Bath and Toulon and was a consistent performer. Robbie Henshaw unlucky to miss out.
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)
Brings so much to the Leinster and Ireland defence and attack. Brave as a lion but cute as a fox too.
14. Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier)
The Montpellier powerhouse scored two tries against both Exeter Chiefs and Leinster in the ‘pool of death’, as well as two further scores to finish the campaign as joint-top try-scorer alongside Ospreys’ Dan Evans.
15. Rob Kearney (Leinster)
Mr Dependable under the high ball and has rediscovered his edge on the counterattack. Played a big role in securing the fourth star.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Four-star heroes enjoy triumphant homecoming
- Leinster prove they are team for all seasons
- 'Don't stop at four' - Leinster 3.0 are determined to dominate Europe
- Cullen to shake up team to avoid a domestic crash landing
- Comment: Fatigue is Leinster's greatest enemy in PRO14 push
- Cyril Farrell: Cats make use of extra lives while Tribe show new threat