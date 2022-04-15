Champions Cup team news: Peter O'Mahony returns as Munster opt for Carbery ahead of Healy for Exeter showdown

2 April 2022; Joey Carbery of Munster lines up a penalty during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Munster have made five changes to their team for tomorrow's Champions Cup last 16 second leg against Exeter at Thomond Park.

The English side hold a narrow five-point advantage after last Saturday's encounter in Sandy Park, and Johann van Graan has brought some big names into the team after getting a number of fitness boosts.

Peter O'Mahony comes back into the side in the back row, with Jack O'Donoghue shifting to number eight. Elsewhere in the pack, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan start at prop in place of Jeremy Loughman and Stephen Archer.

The other two changes comes in the backline with Van Graan opting to bring Joey Carbery straight back into the starting team after recovering from a leg injury, while Simon Zebo starts on the wing.

Munster have opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, with Alex Kendellen named among the replacements after passing the return-to-play protocols.

Meanwhile, Ulster have made two changes to their starting team for their home clash with Toulouse on Saturday night. Ulster have a six-point advantage against the French giants, and Dan McFarland has opted for minimal changes.

Andrew Warwick starts at loosehead prop with Eric O'Sullivan dropping to the bench, while Ethan McIlroy comes in on the wing for the injured Ben Moxam.

Munster: 15. Mike Haley, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian De Allende, 11. Simon Zebo, 10. Joey Carbery , 9. Conor Murray, 1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Fineen Wycherley, 6. Peter O'Mahony (C), 7. John Hodnett, 8 Jack O'Donoghue

Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Thomas Ahern, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Alex Kendellen.

Ulster: 15. Michael Lowry, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy, 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney, 1. Andrew Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore, 4. Alan O'Connor, 5. Iain Henderson, 6. Marcus Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Eric O'Sullivan, 18. Tom O'Toole, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Jordi Murphy, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Luke Marshall, 23. Rob Lyttle.