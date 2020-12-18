Champions Cup team news: Harry Byrne starts ahead of his brother for Leinster while Munster hand academy prop debut

Time for Harry’s game.

After impressing at PRO14 level, the younger Byrne brother replaces Ross as Leinster’s starting out-half for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with a weakened Northampton Saints at the RDS tomorrow at 1pm.

For Leinster, for whom the greater competition lies currently within their own squad as they seek to regain their European title, much of the focus will be on the scramble for the ten shirt as they begin the quest for a perfect ten points from their opening two European ties.

With the English side sending a second-string side to Dublin, it’s the ideal opportunity for the 21-year-old starlet to make his first European start – a week after his debut off the bench in Montpellier.

Lock Ryan Baird, another tipped for international promotion as he bids to confirm his fitness in the forthcoming weeks, also makes his first European start as Leinster seek to take control of their destiny in the quest for a home quarter-final.

Robbie Henshaw is again selected in the centre but moves to the number 12 jersey with Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury to take his place at outside centre.

It’s a new half back pairing this week with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrumhalf alongside Byrne.

It’s also a new front row combination with Irish internationals Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter starting having come off the bench in France. On the bench, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy are involved in a European match day squad for the first time this season.

Saints are already giving up on their challenge – and the 42 points handicap could be lengthened after Dan Biggar’s injury added him to the extensive list of absentees.

George Furbank comes in at ten and as expected Saints have opted to refresh their side with starts for the likes of Alex Moon, who has recovered from injury, scrum-half Tom James and wing Ryan Olowofela.

Munster hand out a European debut of their own to Academy prop Josh Wycherley as they face a foreboding trip to Clermont (6.30pm, Saturday) to face one of the competition favourites.

Wycherley takes the place of James Cronin who was ruled out after sustaining an injury in training while hooker Rhys Marshall comes in for one of the other three changes alongside tight-head prop Stephen Archer, with Shane Daly making his first start this season, replacing Andrew Conway, who misses out for personal reasons.

“It’s brilliant to be a part of the Champions Cup,” said coach Johann van Graan, whose side already need to make up ground after claiming just four points from an opening day win against Harlequins.

“With the Champions Cup comes massive games and Munster versus Clermont is a massive game.

“Playing Clermont in their own backyard in France is a great challenge and one that we’re looking forward to very much.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for Josh on his first European start. He has performed well for us this season and he is more than ready for this opportunity.”

Clermont include Fiji international back row Peceli Yato in their second row for tomorrow’s clash.

Ulster have made four changes for their must-win visit to Gloucester, with Billy Burns returning at out-half to captain the side against his former club (3.15pm tomorrow).

The other three changes are in the pack. David O’Connor partners brother Alan in the second row instead of Sam Carter, who had been following the return-to-play protocols since the Toulouse fixture.

Marcell Coetzee drops out after his head knock, while Matty Rea drops down to the bench, with Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney drafted in.

Academy player Ethan McIlroy could make his European debut if called upon from the bench.

Gloucester include Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton and Ciaran Knight Ed Slater and Matias Alemanno in their front five.

Jordy Reid and Ruan Ackermann return to the back row with Lewis Ludlow keeping the captaincy at openside flanker.

At scrum-half, Charlie Chapman is handed his first start of the season and will line up alongside Lloyd Evans.

Mark Atkinson and Chris Harris link up in an experienced midfield with Louis Rees-Zammit returning from international duty to make up the back three with Charlie Sharples and Kyle Moyle.

Seb Nagle-Taylor and George Barton keep a place in the 23 after impressing last time out.

Bundee Aki and Conor Oliver come into the Connacht side ahead of the returns of old favourites Pat Lam and John Muldoon from Bristol Bears, with both sides seeking a win to stay in quarter-final contention (Sunday, 5.30pm).

“While you’re never happy with a defeat, there was a huge amount to like about that performance in France last week,” said Friend, referencing last week’s near ambush in Paris against Racing 92.

“It makes sense for us to stick with those same group of players, so the key thing now is we bring that level of consistency to our game and produce it in week in week out.

“14 of this squad of 23 came through the Connacht Academy which says it all about the trust we put in our systems at the club to play back-to-back Champions Cup games of this nature”.

“European games under The Sportsground lights are always special occasions so no doubt we’ll miss our supporters again on Sunday.

“Both ourselves and Bristol know only a win will do if we want to reach the quarter-finals so it should be a great contest and hopefully we’ll come out the right side of the result.”

Bristol have been boosted by the return of captain Steven Luatua while Siva Naulago is set for his full competitive debut and prop Kyle Sinckler.

Another ex-Connacht man, Niyi Adeolokun is listed among the replacements and could feature from the bench against his former side.

Leinster - O’Brien; Keenan, Ringrose, Henshaw, Kearney; H Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter, Ryan capt, Baird, Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements – Tracy, Dooley, Bent, Molony, Murphy, McGrath, R Byrne, Leavy.

Northampton - Collins; Olowofela, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Furbank, James; Waller (c), Matavesi, Hill; Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Isiekwe, Wood, Adendorff.

Replacements - Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Coles, Harrison, Taylor, Francis, Proctor.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (c), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Clermont – Matsushima; Penaud, Barraque, Moala, Raka; Lopez capt, Bézy; Ravai, Fourcade, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Yato, Cancoriet, Lanen, Lee.

Replacements: Pélissié, Falgoux, Falatea, Lanen, Annandale, Morgan Parra, Nanai-Williams, Veredamu.

Ulster – Lowry; Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Billy Burns (Capt.), Cooney; O’Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O’Connor, O’Connor, Reidy, Murphy, Timoney.

Replacements - Andrew, McCall, O’Toole, Rea, Jones, Mathewson, Madigan, McIlroy.

Gloucester – Moyle; Sharples, Harris, Atkinson, Rees-Zammit; Evans, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Knight, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow capt, Ackermann.

Replacements – Walker, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Nagle-Taylor, Venner, Barton, Trinder.

Connacht – Porch; Wooton, Arnold, Aki, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Masterson, Oliver, Boyle capt.

Replacements – Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Prendergast, Butler, Blade, Daly, O’Halloran.

Bristol Bears - Malins; Naulago, O’Conor, Piutau, A Leiua; C Sheedy, H Randall; J Woolmore, B Byrne, K Sinckler, D Attwood, E Holmes, S Luatua (c), B Earl, N Hughes.

Replacements - W Capon, M Lahiff, J Afoa, J Joyce, D Thomas, A Uren, I Lloyd, N Adeolokun.

