Leinster have rolled out the big guns for tomorrow's Champions Cup clash against Bath at the Rec.

Champions Cup team news: Big guns return for Leinster while Joey Carbery and CJ Stander start for Munster

Johnny Sexton returns to skipper Leo Cullen's champions while Rob Kearney starts at full back with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre Noel Reid partners Garry Ringrose, while in the half backs Luke McGrath starts at nine.

In the front row Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are named with Devin Toner and James Ryan completing the tight five.

In the back row Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and the fit again Dan Leavy complete the pack.

Munster have made two changes to their side to face Castres in Thomond Park on Sunday.

Joey Carbery and CJ Stander return to Johann van Graan's side after sitting out last week's win over Edinburgh in the Pro14.

Carbery is paired with Conor Murray for the first time in the half-backs with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continuing their centre partnership..

The tight five are unchanged with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row with Tadhg Beirne and Billy Holland in the engine room.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side from the back row with Chris Cloete and the returning Stander completing the side.

Leinster: 15. Rob Kearney; 14. Jordan Larmour; 13. Garry Ringrose; 12. Noel Reid; 11. James Lowel 10. Johnny Sexton; 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Cian Healy; 2. Seán Cronin; 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Devin Toner; 5. James Ryan; 6. Rhys Ruddock; 7. Josh van der Flier; 8. Dan Leavy.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy; 17. Ed Byrne; 18. Andrew Porter; 19. Ross Molony; 20. Jack Conan; 21. Jamison Gibson-Park; 22. Ross Byrne; 23. Rory O’Loughlin (48)

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

