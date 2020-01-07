Champions Cup state of play: How Irish provinces fare going into crucial stage

Two rounds remain in the pool stages and three of the five pools are essentially sewn up, with eight of the 20 participants already out of the running.

Leinster are in the quarter-finals, Exeter and Toulouse can safely pencil themselves in for the first weekend in April.

Who will join them?

Pool 1

Leinster have made the most of a kind draw by locking down a last-eight spot already.

Their target now is to finish the pool stages as top seeds. Ten points is an achievable target, given their remaining matches are against Lyon at the RDS and Benetton in Treviso. Both opponents are out of the running.

Despite back-to-back defeats to the Irish province before Christmas, Northampton Saints have a real chance of joining Leinster in the last eight if they can beat the same opposition and pick up a couple of bonus points.

The only problem is it might set them on course for a return to the Aviva Stadium this spring.

Pool 2

This one is unfolding in much the same way as Leinster's pool, with Exeter four from four on 19 points and vying for top seeding.

The difference is that the Chiefs face a tricky trip to Glasgow on Saturday, with the Scots firmly in the hunt for a best runners-up spot on nine points which means they'll be at full strength and firing.

Pool 3

Saturday's clash between Clermont Auvergne and Ulster could be the tie of the round this weekend if Dan McFarland's men can deliver a performance.

With 17 points banked and a home game against an already-out Bath side to come next week, the Irish province are almost certainly set for a return to the knockouts.

A win in France would put them firmly in the frame for a home quarter-final.

That prize is also on offer for Clermont who will bank on getting a win from Harlequins on the final weekend and Les Jaunards will be a very different proposition on home soil after rolling over in Belfast.

Currently, Clermont are in second spot on 16 points and given the next best runners-up are Munster on 11, it's hard to see either of these teams slipping up from here.

But, having been drawn away to Leinster in last year's quarter-final, Ulster know the value of getting a good seeding.

Pool 4

From the moment the draw was made, this pool captured the imagination and it has delivered.

Saracens' self-inflicted predicament has opened the door to Racing 92 and Munster and it's the Parisians who have capitalised to put themselves in a position of undoubted strength with two rounds to go.

Johann van Graan's Reds, however, are in real danger ahead of Sunday's trip to Paris as Saracens look to make their move against the hapless Ospreys.

Six points behind Racing and just one ahead of Saracens, Munster must win at the La Defense Arena to retain control of their own destiny.

Anything less puts them in jeopardy, particularly given Racing will be through ahead of their trip to London next weekend.

Perhaps home advantage will be enough of a carrot for the Parisians, but if Sarries have a chance of making the last eight they'll surely go full strength for that game which means even an expected five-point haul may not be enough for Munster.

Pool 5

A sensational late win over Gloucester kept Connacht in the quarter-final hunt and, while it seems utterly unlikely given their Christmas form, a result at home to Toulouse would mean they go to Montpellier in the final round with a chance.

The French champions haven't been setting the world on fire themselves recently and are effectively through, so if they take their eye off the ball then the Sportsground could get a real lift.

A point behind Gloucester, Connacht would then need to win in Montpellier while hoping the English side slip up and results elsewhere go their way. It's a long shot, but they have a chance.

Predicted quarter-finals:

Leinster v Northampton

Toulouse v Saracens

Exeter Chiefs v Ulster

Clermont v Racing

Irish Independent