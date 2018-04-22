Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 22 April 2018

Champions Cup semi-final LIVE: Can Munster join Leinster in the May 12 decider?

22 April 2018; A general view of the Stade Chaban-Delmas prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Sam Roberts

Leinster hammered Scarlets 38-16 yesterday at the Aviva Stadium to book their trip to Bilbao. Munster or Racing 92 will join them in the final?

 

