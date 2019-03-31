Champions Cup semi-final dates confirmed: Leinster face Toulouse following thriller

Leinster will face Toulouse in the semi-final of the Champions Cup following the latter's dramatic 22-21 victory over Racing 92 in Paris today.

Leinster will have home advantage with the match fixed for Sunday, April 21 at 3.15pm in the Aviva Stadium.

In the other semi-final, Munster will play Saracens in the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, April 20 at 3.15pm.

Toulouse overcame the first-half dismissal of Zack Holmes to beat Racing 92 22-21 in a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Holmes was sent off for a high tackle on Juan Imhoff midway through the first half with his side trailing 10-7, but tries from Maxime Medard and Antoine Dupont, his second of the game, gave Toulouse the upper hand.

Maxime Machenaud reduced the gap to three points with two penalties in the second half and although a penalty from Thomas Ramos gave Toulouse a 22-16 lead, the home side had a chance to snatch victory when Camille Chat went over in the corner.

However, Machenaud could not land the difficult conversion and the home side also had a try from Virimi Vakatawa disallowed in the closing minutes after he was penalised for an infringement at the lineout.

Toulouse will face defending champions Leinster in the semi-final following Leinster's victory over Ulster on Saturday.

Heineken Champions Cup

(Kick-offs local time)

Semi-final 1: Saturday, 20 April

SARACENS v MUNSTER RUGBY

Ricoh Arena (Coventry) 15.15

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Semi-final 2: Sunday, 21 April

LEINSTER RUGBY v TOULOUSE

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 15.15

Virgin Media / Channel 4 / BT Sport / FR 2 / beIN SPORTS

Online Editors