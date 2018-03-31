Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 31 March 2018

Champions Cup quarter final: Munster take on French giants Toulon at Thomond Park

A general view of the Champions Cup trophy on the Thomond Park pitch
Sam Roberts

Munster go head-to-head with Toulon in the quarter finals of the Champions Cup at Thomond Park at 3.15. You can follow all the action on our live blog (Please wait a moment for it to load).

 

Online Editors

