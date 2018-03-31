Champions Cup quarter final: Munster take on French giants Toulon at Thomond Park

Munster go head-to-head with Toulon in the quarter finals of the Champions Cup at Thomond Park at 3.15. You can follow all the action on our live blog (Please wait a moment for it to load).

