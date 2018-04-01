Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 1 April 2018

Champions Cup, quarter final: Leinster take on Saracens at the Aviva

Garry Ringrose of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's first try
A general view of Aviva Stadium prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Can Leinster make it two Irish teams in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup? Find out at 3.30 as they take on Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

 

Online Editors

