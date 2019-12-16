It is pretty much 'as you were' with four rounds in the bag in the Champions Cup. The Top-5 clubs hold onto their positions as the greatest intrigue surrounds Pool Four where Racing, Munster and Saracens are all still in the hunt.

It is pretty much 'as you were' with four rounds in the bag in the Champions Cup. The Top-5 clubs hold onto their positions as the greatest intrigue surrounds Pool Four where Racing, Munster and Saracens are all still in the hunt.

Champions Cup Power Rankings Week 4: As you were with Blues and Chiefs still leading the way

RANK 1: LEINSTER 4-0 (19 points)

There was an air of predictability hanging over this fixture, especially when Garry Ringrose struck for two early tries to disabuse Northampton of any notions they may have held.

Leinster hit the half-century of points (50-21) to maintain their perfect record this season, making it ten straight in both competitions to go into the Christmas period in fine festive mood.

Round 5: v Lyon, The RDS, Sunday Jan 12

RANK 2: EXETER CHIEFS 4-0 (19 points)

This could well be the year Exeter smash through the glass ceiling that the Champions Cup has become to them.

There was no let-up in how they dealt with Sale Sharks 35-10 yesterday, keeping pace with Leinster with a fourth try by Ben Moon in the 70th minute as the Simmonds brothers, Joe and Sam, stole the show.

Round 5: v Glasgow, Sandy Park, Sat Jan 11

RANK 3: TOULOUSE 4-0 (18 points)

The four-time winners are showing they are definitely on the rise again, following last season's re-emergence with pulsating, Pool-topping form.

Their latest escapade concluded with a last-minute try from Lucas Tauzin to go with lock Rory Arnold's double in outlasting Montpellier 26-18 at the Altrad Stadium.

Round 5: v Connacht, The Sportsground, Sat Jan 11

RANK 4: RACING 92 3-0-1 (17 points)

Simon Zebo was on hand to seal the bonus-point for Racing for the fifth straight time at home in the Champions Cup, leaving Munster and Saracens in their wake in Pool Four.

In typical fashion, the Paris club blasted the Ospreys for 40 points in 54 minutes before switching off to allow the Welsh to take home a losing bonus (40-27).

Round 5: v Munster, La Defense Arena, Sun Jan 12

RANK 5: ULSTER 4-0 (17 points)

Ulster go as John Cooney goes when it comes to Europe, the scrum-half pouncing for his fourth and fifth tries of the campaign, claiming at least one in each round, to keep Ulster unbeaten (34-10) at The Stoop.

The passionate reaction of coach Dan McFarland to Matt Faddes's bonus-point try in the 76th minute illustrates how Ulster have hit top form right now.

Round 5: v Clermont Auvergne, Stade Marcel Michelin, Sat Jan 11

RANK 6: CLERMONT-AUVERGNE (16 points)

Last round: 6

There is no more hellish place to play in Europe than the Auvergne when that wall of noise and Clermont are on song.

That was the case yesterday as Bath were simply steamrolled 50-26, Les Jaunards bagging the bonus-point by the end of the first quarter through George Moala.

Round 5: v Ulster, Stade Michelin, Sat Jan 11.

RANK 7: MUNSTER 2-1-1 (11 points).

Last round: 7.

It is simply inconceivable that Munster opted to go for the corner when JJ Hanrahan had a penalty to snatch a losing bonus-point in the 75th minute.

Consequently, they will probably need at least nine points from the last two rounds starting with Racing in Paris, one of the most difficult assignments in European rugby.

Round 5: v Racing 92, La Defense Arena, Sun Jan 12.

RANK 8: SARACENS 2-2 (10 points).

Last ranked: Not ranked.

It is anyone's guess as to how Pool Four will turn out with the champions marginally favoured to join Racing 92 in the quarter-finals.

They were far from their best in overcoming Munster 15-6 at Allianz Park, now trailing the Irish province by just one point with two rounds left to negotiate.

Round 5: v Ospreys, Liberty Stadium, Sat Jan 11.

RANK 9: GLOUCESTER 1-3 (9 points).

Last round: 10.

The Cherry and Whites were one last play away from taking a giant step towards the quarter-finals at The Sportsground when Robin Copeland assumed hero status.

Johann Ackerman's crew have lost three out of four and still hold a superior points-difference (-2) to the other clubs on nine points Glasgow (-12) and Northampton (-42).

Round 5: v Montpellier, Kingsholm, Sat Jan 11.

RANK 10: GLASGOW WARRIORS 2-2 (9 points).

Last round: 9.

Just like Gloucester and Northampton, Glasgow were not able to take advantage of the failures of those around them.

The problem for the Warriors is that it came at home where Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle finally got it together as Scott Cummings 79th minute try was rubbed out and Matt Fagerson red-carded for a forearm into the throat of Marc Andreu.

Round 5: v Exeter Chiefs, Scotstoun, Sat Jan 11.

Online Editors