Champions Cup pool-by-pool guide: How the provinces fare ahead of big kick-off

Benetton Rugby

Head coach: Kieran Crowley.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Braam Steyn (flanker).

One to watch: Ian Keatley (out-half)

Form guide: LWWLL

Prospects: Benetton haven't won a Champions Cup game since January 2015 and as much as they have improved since then, they are unlikely to have much joy in a tough pool.

Leinster

Head coach: Leo Cullen.

Last season: Beaten finalists.

Key player: James Ryan (lock).

One to watch: Ronan Kelleher (hooker).

Form guide: WWWWW

Prospects: It's hard to see anything other than Leinster emerging as pool winners and contending for a record fifth title.

Lyon

Head coach: Pierre Mignoni.

Last season: Pool exit.

Key player: Charlie Ngatai (centre).

One to watch: Demba Bamba (prop).

Form guide: WLWWW

Prospects: Lyon failed to win a single game in what was their first appearance in the tournament last year, but if their Top 14 table-topping early season form is anything to go by, they will fare much better this time around.

Northampton

Head coach: Chris Boyd.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Dan Biggar (out-half).

One to watch: Cobus Reinach (scrum-half)

Form guide: LWWW

Prospects: Northampton have quietly assembled a squad with a lot of potential and after starting the Premiership season well, they will be looking to carry that momentum into Europe.

Pool 2

Exeter Chiefs

Head coach: Rob Baxter.

Last season: Pool exit.

Key player: Henry Slade (centre).

One to watch: Stuart Hogg (full-back).

Form guide: LWWL

Prospects: Coming into last year's tournament as many people's dark-horses, Exeter flattered to deceive but look much better placed to emerge from this pool.

Glasgow Warriors

Head coach: Dave Rennie.

Last season: Quarter-finals.

Key player: Jonny Gray (lock).

One to watch: Adam Hastings (out-half).

Form guide: WWLWL

Prospects: The perennial disappointments in Europe, Glasgow will have their work cut out to rid themselves of that unwanted tag.

La Rochelle

Head coach: Ronan O'Gara.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Victor Vito (No 8).

One to watch: Arthur Retiere (full-back).

Form guide: LWWLL

Prospects: It remains to be seen how much focus La Rochelle will put on the Champions Cup as they are already struggling in the Top 14.

Sale Sharks

Head coach: Steve Diamond.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Faf de Klerk (scrum-half).

One to watch: AJ MacGinty (out-half).

Form guide: WLLW

Prospects: Sale will be boosted by the return of a couple of key players, who will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stages.

Pool 3

Clermont Auvergne

Head coach: Franck Azema.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Damian Penaud (wing).

One to watch: Alivereti Raka (wing)

Form guide: LWLWW

Prospects: After winning last season's Challenge Cup, Clermont are back where they belong and have a strong enough squad to be there or thereabouts come May.

Bath

Head coach: Stuart Hooper.

Last season: Pool exit.

Key player: Francois Louw (flanker).

One to watch: Joe Cokanasiga (wing)

Form guide: WLLW

Prospects: After toppling the league leaders at the weekend, Bath will be hoping that is the kick start their season needs.

Harlequins

Head coach: Paul Gustard.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Kyle Sinckler (prop).

One to watch: Marcus Smith (out-half).

Form guide: LLLW

Prospects: Quins may cause an upset or two but will find it tough to advance to the quarter-final.

Ulster

Head coach: Dan McFarland.

Last season: Quarter-final.

Key player: Marcell Coetzee (flanker).

One to watch: Tom O'Toole (prop)

Form guide: LWWWL

Prospects: Ulster ran Leinster close in last season's quarter-final to prove that they are a rising force again. A last eight finish will be the minimum requirement.

Pool 4

Munster

Head coach: Johann van Graan.

Last season: Semi-final

Key player: Joey Carbery (out-half).

One to watch: Shane Daly (wing/full-back).

Form guide: WWWLW

Prospects: Munster have been unable to get beyond the semi-final in recent years and until they further boost their squad depth, they might have to wait to make that final stop.

Ospreys

Head coach: Allen Clarke.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Alun Wyn Jones (lock).

One to watch: Own Watkin (centre).

Form guide: LLLWL

Prospects: Barring a major shock, this could be a long tournament for the Ospreys who are the weakest team in the 'pool of death'.

Racing 92

Head coach(es): Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers.

Last season: Quarter-final.

Key player: Virimi Vakatawa (centre).

One to watch: Simon Zebo (full-back)

Form guide: LLDWL

Prospects: Despite their poor start to the Top 14 season, Racing have enough quality in their ranks to challenge for their first title.

Saracens

Head coach: Mark McCall.

Last season: Winners.

Key player: Owen Farrell (out-half).

One to watch: Nick Isiekwe (lock).

Form guide: WWLW

Prospects: Although a dark cloud hangs over the club after being punished for breaching the salary cap, Saracens still have the best squad in the tournament and will be hard pushed to stop winning back-to-back titles.

Pool 5

Connacht

Head coach: Andy Friend.

Last season: Didn't qualify.

Key player: Bundee Aki (centre).

One to watch: Paul Boyle (flanker).

Form guide: LWWWW

Prospects: Connacht will hope to fly under the radar but their squad depth is a major concern and two tough trips to France will fully test that.

Gloucester

Head coach: Johan Ackermann.

Last season: Pool exit.

Key player: Franco Mostert (lock).

One to watch: Jake Polledri (flanker).

Form guide: LLWW

Prospects: Gloucester are always difficult to beat at home, and if they can find that consistency on the road, they will be tricky opponents.

Montpellier

Head coach: Xavier Garbajosa.

Last season: Pool exit.

Key player: Handre Pollard (out-half).

One to watch: Gabriel N'Gandebe (wing)

Form guide: DWLLD

Prospects: Montpellier generally promise a lot and then fail to deliver. Their patchy start to the domestic campaign could mean that their priorities lie elsewhere.

Toulouse

Head coach: Ugo Mola.

Last season: Semi-final.

Key player: Cheslin Kolbe (wing).

One to watch: Antoine Dupont (scrum-half).

Form guide: WLWLW

Prospects: If Toulouse can prove that they have learned lessons from last season's campaign, they have the class to challenge for a coveted fifth star.

