Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 7 December 2019

Champions Cup: Peter O'Mahony try has Munster leading Saracens at Thomond Park

  • Munster will fancy their chances tonight against an understrength Saracens
  • The English club are concentrating on the Premiership as they look to come back from their 35 deduction for salary cap breaches
  • Leinster and Munster have already won on a good weekend so far for the provinces
7 December 2019; Rory Scannell of Munster, supported by team-mates Mike Haley and Conor Murray, goes through to score a try which was subsequently disallowed during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 3 match between Munster and Saracens at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
7 December 2019; Rory Scannell of Munster, supported by team-mates Mike Haley and Conor Murray, goes through to score a try which was subsequently disallowed during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 3 match between Munster and Saracens at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
7 December 2019; Andrew Conway of Munster makes his way to the pitch prior to the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 3 match between Munster and Saracens at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
7 December 2019; Saracens players make a huddle prior to the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 3 match between Munster and Saracens at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Kick-off at Thomond Park is 5.30

 

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: The problem with the Champions Cup, the Stephen Larkham effect and trouble in Welsh rugby

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport