Champions Cup LIVE: Munster take on Castres at rain-soaked Thomond Park as Ulster travel to Wasps for crunch game

Independent.ie

Heavy overnight rain has made conditions at Thomond Park extremely difficult forcing the game to postponed for three hours until 4pm. Munster need a bonus-point win to secure a home quarter-final. Wasps have little to play for at the Ricoh Arena but could derail Ulster's last eight quest (kick-off 3.15).

