Sport Champions Cup

Friday 12 October 2018

Champions Cup LIVE: Bonus point in the bag for dominant Leinster side

James Lowe of Leinster dives over to score his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
James Lowe of Leinster dives over to score his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Seán Cronin of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
A general view of the RDS Arena prior to the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

European rugby returns and it's only fitting that the champions kick it off. Leinster are overwhelming favourites but will be keen to avoid a sting in the tail against Wasps (kick-off 7.45pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport