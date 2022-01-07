Champions Cup given green light to proceed after travel exemptions agreed - but Covid still looms large

The Champions Cup is set to continue as scheduled. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rounds three and four of the Heineken Champions Cup have been given the green light to proceed as scheduled.

The French government has agreed to an exemption that would allow teams to travel between Britain and France next week.

Travel restrictions imposed last month by Paris officials in response to the onset of the Omicron variant led to a raft of postponements in Round two.

EPCR says it is still working on plans to refix those matches and the most likely scenario would see them played in April, with the last 16 games switching to a one-legged format from the planned two.

While the games between French and British sides are postponed, organisers EPCR are unlikely to change their stance on Leinster's cancelled game against Montpellier, which has been awarded as a 28-0 win to the French side.

The return fixture is now in doubt due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Montpellier's squad.

That is unlikely to be the only game affected, with squads in France now testing on a daily basis and games off in all three participating leagues this weekend.

However, EPCR say they are confident the competition can be finished successfully.

EPCR statement:

"EPCR is pleased to clarify that pool stage matches in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup are set to go ahead as scheduled.

"Following dialogue with the leagues and unions, EPCR has been informed that exemptions for what is termed the "pursuit of an economic activity" which have been put in place by the French government will apply to clubs and match officials who are travelling between France and the UK.

"Further information will also be sought from the French authorities regarding possible new conditions which may be applicable to travel between France and the UK.

"While recognising that these are particularly challenging times for all its stakeholders, EPCR will continue to work with the leagues and unions so that this month’s matches can be played safely.

"The leading eight Heineken Champions Cup clubs from each of the pools will qualify for the knockout stage, and with 10 clubs progressing to the Challenge Cup Round of 16, plus a further six qualifiers from the Heineken Champions Cup ahead of the Marseille finals next May, EPCR is optimistic that this season’s tournaments will be played to a successful conclusion.

"In addition, discussions are ongoing regarding the five Heineken Champions Cup and two Challenge Cup Round 2 fixtures which were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances arising from changes to border controls between France and the UK. No further comment will be made at this time."