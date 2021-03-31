Champions Cup final moved from Marseille once again with neutral venue plan for semi-finals also scrapped

The semi-finals of this year's Heineken Champions Cup will not be held at neutral venues, while plans to hold the finals in Marseille have been delayed by another year.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby have decided to give themselves more flexibility when it comes to this year's final as a result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

With restrictions in place across Europe, they have decided to push the Marseille weekend back until May 27 and 28, 2022 with the London finals, to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadiium, now scheduled for 2023.

Like last season, this year's venues will be decided based on who has qualified for the final. Exeter Chiefs beat Racing 92 at Ashton Gate in Bristol last October, while Bristol Bears won the Challenge Cup in Aix-en Province.

Tickets already bought for the Marseille final will still be valid for the 2022 edition.

Leinster and Munster are in the last 16 of this season's tournament against Toulon and Toulouse this weekend, while Ulster and Connacht take on Harlequins and Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup.

The quarter-finals are on next weekend and the winners will go into the semi-final draw which will be held online on Sunday, April 11.

The venues for those semi-finals will be decided by that draw.

