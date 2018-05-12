Champions Cup final LIVE: No Dan Carter for Racing 92 as they stand between Leinster and a fourth European title

Independent.ie

History beckons for Leo Cullen's men as they look to join Toulouse with four European crowns but Racing 92 should provide stiff opposition (kick-off 4.45pm).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/champions-cup/champions-cup-final-live-no-dan-carter-for-racing-92-as-they-stand-between-leinster-and-a-fourth-european-title-36900019.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36900089.ece/3fd38/AUTOCROP/h342/JS%202.jpg