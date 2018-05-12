Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 12 May 2018

Champions Cup final LIVE: No Dan Carter for Racing 92 as they stand between Leinster and a fourth European title

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Leinster supporter, Eoin O'Driscoll, from Goatstown, Dublin, prior to the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

History beckons for Leo Cullen's men as they look to join Toulouse with four European crowns but Racing 92 should provide stiff opposition (kick-off 4.45pm).

 

Online Editors

