Ronan OGara, Head Coach of La Rochelle, laughs with Leo Cullen, Head Coach of Leinster Rugby, prior to kick off of the Heineken Champions Cup Final.. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Supporters gather outside the ground before the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dave Donnelly
May 28 2022 04:15 PM
Can Leinster claim their fifth Champions Cup title? Kick-off at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille is 4.45pm.
