Champions Cup final: Last-gasp La Rochelle try breaks Leinster hearts as bid for fifth European title falls just short

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 28: A general view of La Rochelle on the inside of the Stade Velodrome during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster Rugby and La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome on May 28, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Leinster supporters during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 28: A general view of La Rochelle on the inside of the Stade Velodrome during the Heineken Champions Cup Final match between Leinster Rugby and La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome on May 28, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)