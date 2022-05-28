Champions Cup final: How Leinster’s players rated in heartbreaking La Rochelle defeat

Hugo Keenan of Leinster Rugby leaves the field looking dejected after the final whistle. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hugo Keenan 5

Was stepped by Rhule for try number one and from there it was unusually a bit nervy and rattled. Was also nailed running out of defence on the hour mark.

Jimmy O’Brien 5

Nice early skip down the touchline but was then stepped in for Rhule’s score. Involved as Leinster raised the siege but then got away with one over his own line.

Garry Ringrose 6

He’ll not want to recall his 100th cap. A notable tackle on Sinzelle and made several decent incursions but just couldn’t reach the stumbling Retiere at the end.

Robbie Henshaw 6

Great break off Sexton and he made ground and did so again using strong footwork in the second half. There were some big hits too but, again, quieter than he wanted.

James Lowe 5

The big left boot was deployed early and reasonably often. There were some carries but not enough of them. Did well with a Dulin chip but just not involved enough.

Johnny Sexton 6

His sixth final and landed all his six penalties. His long-range drop goal was best forgotten. Took the usual punishment but couldn’t get Leinster clear and left with a knock.

Jamison Gibson-Park 6

Disrupted Sinzelle when a try looked on and there was a decent follow up on Dulin over the full-back’s line. Tripped by Lavault for La Rochelle’s yellow.

Andrew Porter 5

Not an easy ask facing Atonio in the scrums though more pressure was on the other side. Put in an important trundle near the La Rochelle line.

Rónan Kelleher 4

Poor throw straight after Rhule’s try and then didn’t last much longer in the game, departing shortly after Leinster had coughed up a 13th minute scrum penalty.

Tadhg Furlong 6

Appeared to be under pressure from Priso but pulled off a key tackle on Bourgarit and held firm for a key scrum penalty at the end of the first half.

Ross Molony 5

There was plenty of pressure coming through at the scrums to expend energy added ballast to Conan for a drive to the line. Looked punctured coming off.

James Ryan 6

The plan was to get on top from the off, but it didn’t happen other than at the early mauls. The main lineout target, he tackled and then tackled some more.

Caelan Doris 5

The trademark presence with ball in hand was somewhat diluted in terms of front-foot presence. Did get driven over the line but was mostly employed having to graft defensively.

Josh van der Flier 6

Quiet enough in the opening half, though there was a surging run at its end. Won a key rip after the hour mark and put everything into holding out. Couldn’t dominate.

Jack Conan 5

Well overshadowed by the early work rate of opposite number Alldritt but there was a drive to the line and a decent enough pick up in the second half, pinged for maul collapse.

Replacements:

Dan Sheehan for Kelleher 14mins 6. An early overthrow but put in a decent shift.

Cian Healy for Porter 62mins 5. Did what he could but looked under pressure.

Michael Ala’alatoa for Furlong 62mins 4. Pinged for a late penalty in what was a difficult outing.

Joe McCarthy for Molony 76mins N/A. Constantly on the back-foot.

Rhys Ruddock for Doris 66mins 5. Tried everything to stem the tide.

Luke McGrath for Gibson-Park 75mins N/A. No time to influence anything.

Ross Byrne for Sexton 62mins 5. A good pressure penalty, not a lot else.

Ciarán Frawley. Not used.