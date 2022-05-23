Champions Cup final boost for Leinster as Ronan Kelleher to return to training ahead of La Rochelle crunch

Leinster have been handed a boost ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, as Rónan Kelleher will return to training this week.

Kelleher has passed the graduated return-to-play protocols, with the Ireland hooker set to start in Marseille.

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and James Lowe (shin) will continue to be monitored, but Leinster have said that the pair will increase their training load as the week progresses in the hope of proving their fitness in time.

Jordan Larmour (hip) came through his return in last weekend's win over Munster without any issues, while Ciarán Frawley was removed for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he passed, but he did not return to play due to a facial injury which will be further assessed this week.

Cormac Foley, a try scorer on his first home start against Munster, picked up a shoulder injury and will be further assessed this week, as fellow scrum-half Nick McCarthy looks to set up his return from a shoulder issue.

Tommy O’Brien (knee), James Tracy (neck), Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee) remain sidelined.