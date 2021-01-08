Champions Cup cast into fresh doubt as emergency summit takes place in France

THE Champions Cup has been cast into fresh doubt as organisers await the outcome of an emergency summit in France between competition organisers EPCR, French clubs and the Ministers from the Departments Sport, Health and Interior.

The French government has been appalled by the introduction of the new variant of Covid-19 into their country following Bayonne’s pre-Christmas visit to Leicester in the Challenge Cup.

Bayonne have since claimed they are withdrawing from the competition but Champions Cup organisers this week have sought to appease French concerns about the testing protocols which are undertaken by their English competitors.

It seems like the EPCR will seek to mimic the routine of testing which is de rigeur in the Top 14 but it remains to be seen whether the French government are appeased by these measures.

A final decision from the French government authorities is expected later today following yesterday’s conference call.

“EPCR and the LNR participated in a meeting by video conference yesterday (Thursday) with representatives of the French government (Ministries of the Interior, Health and Sport, as well as the President’s Office),” said the EPCR in a statement sent to independent.ie.

“The objective of the meeting was to present the revised COVID-19 protocol for the fixtures in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

“Updates to the protocol include the addition of PCR testing no earlier than three days before fixtures, in adherence to new French government directives. This change supplements the existing contact tracing, with all measures put in place to limit the risk of transmission and to allow the tournaments to proceed.

“EPCR expects to receive a decision from the French authorities shortly.”

French rugby chiefs are eager for the tournament to be completed but any proposal for a re-scheduling of the final two rounds of pool games is unlikely to be accommodated given time constraints.

The competition has already suffered significant disruption, with champions Exeter struggling to qualify after Covid cancellations while next week’s clash between Leinster and Northampton is in doubt after the English side were forced to postpone their league game this weekend.

Online Editors