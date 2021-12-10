Champions Cup boost: Duane Vermuelen to make Ulster debut against Clermont after Covid-19 isolation

Ulster have received a massive boost ahead of their trip to the Massif Central to face Clermont as World Cup-winning loosehead Duane Vermuelen has recovered from Covid in time to make his debut.

And with Clermont rocked by the now continental shift in the roaming new virus threat, Dan McFarland’s men might fancy their chances even though their talismanic captain Iain Henderson is still on the injured list.

The Springbok star is among five changes to the team that slumped to a miserable defeat against Ospreys last weekend.

The South African recently joined the province and recorded a positive Covid-19 test result but he has now completed his isolation and fully recovered to be named for his first appearance.

The front row sees changes at loosehead and hooker, with Andrew Warwick and Rob Herring coming in to start alongside tighthead prop Tom O’Toole.

Alan O’Connor will skipper the Ulster side, with Kieran Treadwell joining him in the second row. Marcus Rea gets the nod at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney retained at openside and Vermeulen packing down in the Number Eight jersey.

Behind the pack, Ireland international James Hume is the sole change to the Ulster backline. John Cooney and Billy Burns retain their half-back partnership, with outside centre Hume coming in to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry make up a dynamic looking back three.

The Ulster coaching group has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, with back-row Sean Reidy in line to make his 150th appearance if called upon.

John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Ross Kane, Sam Carter and Greg Jones are the other forward options, with Nathan Doak and Stewart Moore providing the backline reinforcements.

Clermont have named former Munster man JJ Hanrahan at out-half but former Ulster coach Jono Gibbes’ side are without four players due to Covid-19.

During the week, the wife of one Clermont player was deemed a close contact and he was immediately isolated from the squad.

Tests on Thursday revealed a positive for Judicaël Cancoriet, who is asymptomatic, but a close contact of crack out-half Camille Lopez, who has also been scratched from tomorrow’s contest.

Two unvaccinated players, including Kotaro Matsushima and George Moala, have also been removed from consideration.

There were no further positive cases revealed this morning.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, R Kane, S Carter, G Jones, S Reidy, N Doak, S Moore.