Celtic overcome Hearts setback to edge closer to Scottish Premiership title

Celtic edged one step closer to the cinch Premiership title after they came from a goal behind to ease past Hearts 4-1.

The visitors stunned Celtic Park in the early minutes of the encounter when Liam Boyce slipped in Ellis Simms, who smashed past Joe Hart for the opener.

Celtic responded on the half-hour mark with an equaliser through Daezan Maeda, and soon had the lead when Kyogo Furuhashi poked the ball over the line before visiting keeper Craig Gordon could get to it.

Matt O'Riley made it three midway through the second half and the hosts rubberstamped the points in the dying seconds when Giorgos Giakoumakis picked up a cutback from James Forrest before finishing emphatically.

Dundee are all-but relegated to the Championship after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at The SMiSA Stadium.

The Buddies did not take long to open the scoring when Alex Grieve fired home in the fourth minute and Curtis Main's effort in the 55th minute was enough to earn victory.

Jack Fitzwater's late strike rescued a point for Livingston as they drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at Tony Macaroni Arena.

The visitors took the lead in the 76th minute when Glenn Middleton was on hand to head home James Brown's cross, but Fitzwater struck in stoppage time with a finish from inside the six-yard box.

Kevin van Veen's penalty in the 68th minute helped Motherwell beat Ross County 1-0 for their first victory in four games.

Paul McGinn scored in the 83rd minute to earn Hibernian a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road.

The Dons opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Jonny Hayes delivered a ball to the back post and Declan Gallagher nodded to David Bates for the finish.

But Hibernian earned a point when James Scott headed a cross into the path of McGinn, who poked home from close range.