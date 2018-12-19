Castres scrum-half escapes with just a three-week ban after making contact with Munster flanker's eye

Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott has been handed just a three-week ban after being found guilty of making contact with the eye area of Munster flanker Chris Cloete.

The incident was missed by referee Wayne Barnes during Munster's 13-12 defeat in France, but the French international was subsequently cited for foul play. Kockott plead guilty at a disciplinary hearing in Paris tonight, with the committee deciding that the offence was in the 'low end' of the World Rugby sanctions.

He was handed a four-week ban, reduced to three weeks due to his guilty plea.

Marc-Antoine Rallier, the Castres replacement hooker, was also handed a one-week ban for his dangerous tackle on Peter O'Mahony.

