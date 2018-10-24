Castres forward Maama Vaipulu has been banned for six weeks after being sent off in last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Exeter.

Castres forward Maama Vaipulu banned for six weeks but he'll be available to face Munster

Vaipulu was dismissed for striking Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie to the head with his shoulder.

He appeared before an independent disciplinary committee in Paris on Wednesday.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement: "The committee upheld the red card decision and found that the act of foul play was at the top end of World Rugby's sanctions and selected 10 weeks as the appropriate entry point.

"There were no aggravating factors, and given the player's guilty plea and early expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by four weeks before imposing a suspension of six weeks.

"Vaipulu is free to play on Monday, 3 December 2018."

He will be available to face Munster at Thomond Park on December 9.

Online Editors