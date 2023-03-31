Calvin Nash says Munster must ride out ‘shock factor’ to survive Shark Tank

Munster are in uncharted waters this weekend. The Shark Tank has never hosted a Heineken Champions Cup knockout game before.

The locals may have a host of star attractions, but there will be plenty of empty seats at King’s Park in Durban as the competition still struggles to capture South African imaginations.

There’s no problem with that around Munster way where the province’s long-standing relationship with the old European Cup is as strong as ever.

Tomorrow’s game is a first as they head to the southern tip of the African continent for the Round of 16 clash with a Sharks side full of powerful Springbok quality.

They’re expecting a furious start, but they’ve been through that before against Toulouse and winger Calvin Nash reckons that experience will stand to them.

“The first 15 minutes was crazy intense, it was like a massive shock factor,” Nash said of the defeat in France in January. “Obviously they had home advantage, they had their fans and all that kind of stuff, which made for an incredible atmosphere and experience and we’d probably expect something similar to that in Durban.

“They’ll be all guns blazing, especially the first 10, 15 minutes there’ll be a lot of emotion and I reckon we’ll probably expect the same.

“It’s a massive challenge and it’s going to be a great atmosphere as well, I’d imagine. It’s a privilege to go down to South Africa to play for Munster and hopefully get a first win there as well.”

Nash will be marking World Cup final hero Makazola Mapimpi, but rather than be daunted by the idea he’s relishing the prospect as he revels in Munster’s more expansive style.

“The fear hasn’t kicked in yet if there is going to be fear anyway,” he explained. “It should be exciting, you’re playing against one of the best players in the world – and in European competition now with the South African teams coming in, there’s even better players involved.

“You should just be excited about the challenge and about what’s going to happen.

“The attacking rugby, I’ve enjoyed it and it’s not as much fun chasing box kicks.

“As wingers with Prendy (Mike Prendergast), we’re allowed to float around and get more involved.”

They’ll need him if they’re to survive the biggest bites from the Sharks tomorrow.