Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose back for Leinster as Leo Cullen mixes up his back-row for quarter-final

Caelan Doris is back in blue, but the Ireland star has been handed the unfamiliar No 7 jersey for tomorrow night’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers.

With Josh van der Flier out with an ankle issue, the 24-year-old Doris slots into the openside wing-forward role as Ryan Baird and Jack Conan keep their places after impressing last weekend.

This will be the first time Doris has worn the No 7 jersey, but after picking up a head injury against England and missing last week’s clash with Ulster with an unrelated illness, he’s picked ahead of Scott Penny and Will Connors to play out of position in an unfamiliar back-row.

Doris isn’t the only returnee in the Leinster side, with Garry Ringrose back after suffering a concussion while playing for Ireland against Scotland last month.

Ringrose returns to the outside centre slot alongside Robbie Henshaw, with his inclusion meaning Jimmy O’Brien reverts to the wing and Jordan Larmour drops out of the squad with Ciaran Frawley retained on an unchanged bench.

Otherwise, it’s as you were from the win over Ulster last weekend as Cullen retains Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong up front, with James Ryan and Ross Molony in the second-row.

Ross Byrne continues at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, while O’Brien will be joined by James Lowe on the left wing with Hugo Keenan at full-back.

On the bench, Cian Healy, John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa cover the front-row, second-row Jason Jenkins and Scott Penny cover the back-five and Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Frawley cover the backs.

Leicester, meanwhile, have made a number of changes to their team with former Ireland U-20 international and England cap Dan Kelly named at centre, Mike Brown at full-back, Jaspier Wiesse is at No 8 and Joe Heyes plays at tighthead prop.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan. Reps: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley.

Leicester Tigers: Mike Brown; Anthony Watson, Harry Potter, Dan Kelly, Freddie Steward; Handre Pollard, Jack van Poortvliet; James Cronin, Julian Montoya, Joe Heyes; George Martin, Cameron Henderson; Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese. Reps: Charlie Clare, Tom West, Dan Cole, Eli Snyman, Olly Cracknell, Sam Woltenholme, Charlie Atkinson, Jimmy Gopperth.